Israel Strikes Several Sites in Iran - Reports

Israel carried out strikes on Iran, explosions were heard in the cities of Tehran, Isfahan, and Shiraz, as per local media reports. 19.04.2024, Sputnik International

2024-04-19T01:36+0000

2024-04-19T01:36+0000

2024-04-19T04:11+0000

Explosions were also reported in Syria and Iraq, the media outlets added.A blast in Iran's Isfahan was heard near the airport and the 8th Army Air Force Base, Iran's Fars news agency said. Iranian air defense forces have been repelling an air strike in the skies over the city of Isfahan, Mehr News Agency wrote, publishing a video of the incident. The Iranian authorities canceled flights over Tehran, Isfahan, and Shiraz temporarily.Air defense systems in several provinces of Iran on Friday were firing shots in response to the approach of small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Iranian state news agency IRIB reported, citing sources. The report said a loud explosion heard in several provinces of Iran was caused by the activation of air defense systems to intercept several small unidentified UAVs. Iranian air defenses reportedly shot down several drones over the Isfahan province in central Iran. Earlier on Friday, Iranian news agency IRNA reported that Iran's air defense systems were activated in several provinces of the country. IRNA also reported that air defenses in northwestern Iran were triggered by the approach of an unidentified flying object. Following reports of explosions heard west of the city of Tebriz and near Vadi-e Rahmat, IRNA reported that Tebriz's air defenses fired at the unknown object. There were no explosions in the city and the situation in Tebriz is calm, the report said.

