Israel Attacked Air Defense Objects in South Syria, Causing Damage - Syrian Defense Ministry
Israel Attacked Air Defense Objects in South Syria, Causing Damage - Syrian Defense Ministry
Israel has carried out strikes on air defense facilities in southern Syria, causing material damage, the Syrian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Today at 02:55 [local time, 23:55 GMT on Thursday], the Israeli enemy launched a rocket attack from the occupied Palestinian territories on an air defense position in the south of the country, material damage was caused as a result of the attack," the ministry said in a statement.Mideast situation escalated in April with Israel striking Iranian diplomatic building in Damascus, Syria and Iran retaliating with first-ever attack on Israeli territory.On Friday morning, Israel conducted series of strikes on Iranian infrastructure.
Israel Attacked Air Defense Objects in South Syria, Causing Damage - Syrian Defense Ministry

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Israel has carried out strikes on air defense facilities in southern Syria, causing material damage, the Syrian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Today at 02:55 [local time, 23:55 GMT on Thursday], the Israeli enemy launched a rocket attack from the occupied Palestinian territories on an air defense position in the south of the country, material damage was caused as a result of the attack," the ministry said in a statement.
Mideast situation escalated in April with Israel striking Iranian diplomatic building in Damascus, Syria and Iran retaliating with first-ever attack on Israeli territory.
On Friday morning, Israel conducted series of strikes on Iranian infrastructure.
