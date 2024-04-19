https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/israel-attacked-air-defense-objects-in-south-syria-causing-damage---syrian-defense-ministry-1118008436.html

Israel Attacked Air Defense Objects in South Syria, Causing Damage - Syrian Defense Ministry

Israel has carried out strikes on air defense facilities in southern Syria, causing material damage, the Syrian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Today at 02:55 [local time, 23:55 GMT on Thursday], the Israeli enemy launched a rocket attack from the occupied Palestinian territories on an air defense position in the south of the country, material damage was caused as a result of the attack," the ministry said in a statement.Mideast situation escalated in April with Israel striking Iranian diplomatic building in Damascus, Syria and Iran retaliating with first-ever attack on Israeli territory.On Friday morning, Israel conducted series of strikes on Iranian infrastructure.

