New Alien Life Search Method Proposed by Scientists
A bold new proposal detailing how humanity might look for signs of alien life on distant planets has been proposed recently by two researchers.
The proposal is essentially based on the concept known as panspermia, a hypothesis that life is being spread through space via meteorites, asteroids and space dust.“Our model shows that as life propagates across the galaxy, correlations emerge between planetary characteristics and location, and can function as a population-scale agnostic biosignature,” the authors of the new research published on the preprint server arXiv write. “This biosignature is agnostic because it is independent of strong assumptions about any particular instantiation of life or planetary characteristic--by focusing on a specific hypothesis of what life may do, rather than what life may be.”The new approach allows to “detect a biosignature that is distributed over several planets (which increases the signal to noise ratio compared to using one planet), without relying on a biochemichal definition of life,” one of the authors, Lana Sinapayen, explained in a post on social media platform X.“We simulate a simple scenario and show that, in that specific scenario, we can not only detect the presence of life with some confidence, but also detect precisely which planets have been terraformed,” she added.
The proposal is essentially based on the concept known as panspermia, a hypothesis that life is being spread through space via meteorites, asteroids and space dust.
“Our model shows that as life propagates across the galaxy, correlations emerge between planetary characteristics and location, and can function as a population-scale agnostic biosignature,” the authors of the new research published on the preprint server arXiv write. “This biosignature is agnostic because it is independent of strong assumptions about any particular instantiation of life or planetary characteristic--by focusing on a specific hypothesis of what life may do, rather than what life may be.”
The new approach allows to “detect a biosignature that is distributed over several planets (which increases the signal to noise ratio compared to using one planet), without relying on a biochemichal definition of life,” one of the authors, Lana Sinapayen, explained in a post on social media platform X.
“We simulate a simple scenario and show that, in that specific scenario, we can not only detect the presence of life with some confidence, but also detect precisely which planets have been terraformed,” she added.
