'Gremlin System' UFO Sensors Unveiled by US DoD Despite Pentagon Reporting No Evidence of Aliens

With potential threats to the United States’ borders apparently under control, the Pentagon has turned its attention to what really matters – space aliens!

The All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) of the US Department of Defense is working on new portable detection kits that supposedly help more thorough investigate reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena (or UAP for short, as UFOs are often referred to nowadays) sightings, according to US media.These so-called “Gremlin System” sensors are being tested at a site in Texas, to be eventually deployed at areas where numerous UAP sightings were reported.“If we have a national security site and there are objects being reported that trend within restricted airspace, or within a maritime range, or in the proximity of one of our spaceships, we need to understand what that is. And so that’s why we’re developing a sensor capability that we can deploy in reaction to reports,” AARO acting head Tim Phillips told reporters earlier this week.According to him, they “really have to do hyperspectral surveillance to try to capture these incidents” as the UAP signature is “not clearly defined.”Ironically, an AARO report released on Friday alleges that none of the UAP sightings reported up to date yielded evidence of extraterrestrial tech.The report also said that "all investigative efforts, at all levels of classification, concluded that most sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena and the result of misidentification," and pointed at the absence of “empirical evidence for claims that the USG and private companies have been reverse-engineering extraterrestrial technology."

