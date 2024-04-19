International
North Korea has conducted a power test of a "super-large warhead" for a strategic cruise missile, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported citing North Korea's KCNA.
According to the report, North Korea also test-fired a new anti-aircraft missile in the Yellow Sea this week. The report said a "certain goal" was achieved through the test launch. The warhead was designed for the "Hwasal-1 Ra-3" strategic cruise missile, and the new anti-aircraft missile was the "Pyoljji-1-2," it said.Both tests were reportedly part of the regular activities of the North Korean missile administration.
N.Korea Has Conducted Test of 'Super-large Warhead' for Strategic Cruise Missile - Reports

22:42 GMT 19.04.2024
© KCNAThe DPRK Missile Administration has conducted a power test of a super-large warhead.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea has conducted a power test of a "super-large warhead" for a strategic cruise missile, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported citing North Korea's KCNA.
According to the report, North Korea also test-fired a new anti-aircraft missile in the Yellow Sea this week.
The report said a "certain goal" was achieved through the test launch.
The warhead was designed for the "Hwasal-1 Ra-3" strategic cruise missile, and the new anti-aircraft missile was the "Pyoljji-1-2," it said.
Both tests were reportedly part of the regular activities of the North Korean missile administration.
