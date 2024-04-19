https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/russia-downs-3-ukrainian-atacms-missiles-25-vampire-rockets-3-drones---defense-ministry-1118006447.html

Russia Downs 3 Ukrainian ATACMS Missiles, 25 Vampire Rockets, 3 Drones - Defense Ministry

Russian air defenses shot down 3 Ukrainian Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles over the Black Sea, as well as 25 Vampire Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) rockets and 3 drones over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“Over the past night, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation using the RM-70 Vampire Multiple Launch Rocket System, aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles and ATACMS tactical missiles were stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed 25 rockets and three UAVs over the Belgorod Region and three ATACMS tactical missiles over the Black Sea,” the ministry said.Russian officials repeatedly stressed that Ukraine deliberately targets civilian infrastructure and urged to consider Kiev regime as “terrorist state”.

