https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/russia-downs-3-ukrainian-atacms-missiles-25-vampire-rockets-3-drones---defense-ministry-1118006447.html
Russia Downs 3 Ukrainian ATACMS Missiles, 25 Vampire Rockets, 3 Drones - Defense Ministry
Russia Downs 3 Ukrainian ATACMS Missiles, 25 Vampire Rockets, 3 Drones - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Russian air defenses shot down 3 Ukrainian Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles over the Black Sea, as well as 25 Vampire Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) rockets and 3 drones over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
2024-04-19T04:46+0000
2024-04-19T04:46+0000
2024-04-19T04:46+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
russian army
army tactical missile system (atacms)
multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)
russian defense ministry
belgorod region
black sea
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/04/1114726856_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6a9f5c08571e58e42cf218f5119282d5.jpg
“Over the past night, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation using the RM-70 Vampire Multiple Launch Rocket System, aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles and ATACMS tactical missiles were stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed 25 rockets and three UAVs over the Belgorod Region and three ATACMS tactical missiles over the Black Sea,” the ministry said.Russian officials repeatedly stressed that Ukraine deliberately targets civilian infrastructure and urged to consider Kiev regime as “terrorist state”.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/putin-was-right-western-complicity-in-ukraines-terrorism-proves-wisdom-of-special-operation-1117001814.html
belgorod region
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/04/1114726856_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d50958595ea7cb6875a1d5c57c78f80f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian terror attacks, ukrainian terrorism, ukraine terror shelling, ukraine attacks on russia
ukrainian terror attacks, ukrainian terrorism, ukraine terror shelling, ukraine attacks on russia
Russia Downs 3 Ukrainian ATACMS Missiles, 25 Vampire Rockets, 3 Drones - Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses shot down 3 Ukrainian Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles over the Black Sea, as well as 25 Vampire Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) rockets and 3 drones over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“Over the past night, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation using the RM-70 Vampire Multiple Launch Rocket System, aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles and ATACMS tactical missiles were stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed 25 rockets and three UAVs over the Belgorod Region and three ATACMS tactical missiles over the Black Sea,” the ministry said.
Russian officials repeatedly stressed that Ukraine deliberately targets civilian infrastructure and urged to consider Kiev regime as “terrorist state”.