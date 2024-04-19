International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/russia-downs-3-ukrainian-atacms-missiles-25-vampire-rockets-3-drones---defense-ministry-1118006447.html
Russia Downs 3 Ukrainian ATACMS Missiles, 25 Vampire Rockets, 3 Drones - Defense Ministry
Russia Downs 3 Ukrainian ATACMS Missiles, 25 Vampire Rockets, 3 Drones - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Russian air defenses shot down 3 Ukrainian Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles over the Black Sea, as well as 25 Vampire Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) rockets and 3 drones over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
2024-04-19T04:46+0000
2024-04-19T04:46+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
russian army
army tactical missile system (atacms)
multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)
russian defense ministry
belgorod region
black sea
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/04/1114726856_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6a9f5c08571e58e42cf218f5119282d5.jpg
“Over the past night, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation using the RM-70 Vampire Multiple Launch Rocket System, aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles and ATACMS tactical missiles were stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed 25 rockets and three UAVs over the Belgorod Region and three ATACMS tactical missiles over the Black Sea,” the ministry said.Russian officials repeatedly stressed that Ukraine deliberately targets civilian infrastructure and urged to consider Kiev regime as “terrorist state”.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/putin-was-right-western-complicity-in-ukraines-terrorism-proves-wisdom-of-special-operation-1117001814.html
belgorod region
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/04/1114726856_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d50958595ea7cb6875a1d5c57c78f80f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian terror attacks, ukrainian terrorism, ukraine terror shelling, ukraine attacks on russia
ukrainian terror attacks, ukrainian terrorism, ukraine terror shelling, ukraine attacks on russia

Russia Downs 3 Ukrainian ATACMS Missiles, 25 Vampire Rockets, 3 Drones - Defense Ministry

04:46 GMT 19.04.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Fomichev / Go to the mediabankRocket launch by the Pantsir-S surface-to-air missile system
Rocket launch by the Pantsir-S surface-to-air missile system - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Fomichev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses shot down 3 Ukrainian Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles over the Black Sea, as well as 25 Vampire Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) rockets and 3 drones over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“Over the past night, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation using the RM-70 Vampire Multiple Launch Rocket System, aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles and ATACMS tactical missiles were stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed 25 rockets and three UAVs over the Belgorod Region and three ATACMS tactical missiles over the Black Sea,” the ministry said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses to the units of the Russian Defence Ministry, the Russian National Guard Troops (Rosgvardiya), the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD), the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Russian Federal Protective Service (FSO), who ensured order and legality during the mutiny, at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, June 27, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2024
Analysis
‘Putin Was Right’: Western Complicity in Ukraine’s Terrorism Proves Wisdom of Special Operation
27 February, 00:55 GMT
Russian officials repeatedly stressed that Ukraine deliberately targets civilian infrastructure and urged to consider Kiev regime as “terrorist state”.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала