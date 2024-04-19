US to Allocate $40Mln in Defense Aid to Argentina Wishing to Be NATO's Partner - Embassy
© AP Photo / Nicolas AguileraJavier Milei, Liberty Advances coalition presidential candidate, acknowledges supporters during his closing campaign rally in Cordoba, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. Milei will face Economy Minister Sergio Massa, the ruling party's candidate, in a runoff election on Nov. 19.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States will allocate $40 million to support defense modernization of Argentina, which has declared its intention to become NATO's global partner, the US Embassy in Buenos Aires said.
On Thursday, Argentine Defense Minister Luis Alfonso Petri said that Buenos Aires wanted to become NATO's global partner and had already submitted a corresponding request. NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana welcomed the request, saying that closer political and practical cooperation could benefit both parties.
"The United States is proud to announce that it is providing $40 million in Foreign Military Financing (FMF) to support Argentina's defense modernization," the embassy said in a statement released on Thursday.
The diplomatic mission noted that such support is provided only to the US's important partners.
Argentina will be able to purchase defense products, training services, and improve interaction thanks to US military aid. The funds will also contribute to Argentina's purchase of F-16 fighter jets, the statement read.
In November 2023, Javier Milei won the runoff presidential election in Argentina. During the presidential campaign, Milei spoke against joining BRICS and cooperating with China, Brazil and Russia, and advocated a foreign policy oriented toward Israel and the United States.