Watch Russian Military Robotic Vehicles Get Tested in Special Op Zone

The Espanola brigade has become an intellectual platform for the testing of modern weapons and robotic military vehicles, its commander has told Sputnik.

The Espanola Brigade has become an intellectual platform for testing modern weapons and robotic military vehicles, its commander told Sputnik.The commander added that the Espanola Brigade is in constant contact with manufacturers, providing feedback and insights.The Espanola Brigade is a detachment of volunteers working in the special military operation zone as part of the Yug combat group of the Russian Armed Forces. The Espanola Brigade attracts true patriots and creative people united by a single cause.Earlier in the day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the development of brand-new weapons, with an emphasis on military robots. He stressed that such systems should be equipped with machine guns for assault operations.

