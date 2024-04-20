https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/death-of-russian-journalist-eremin-must-be-investigated---un-spokesperson-1118025667.html

Death of Russian Journalist Eremin Must be Investigated - UN Spokesperson

Death of Russian Journalist Eremin Must be Investigated - UN Spokesperson

The UN is opposed to the killing of any journalist, UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq told Sputnik.

“We are opposed to the killings of any journalists and believe that they must be fully investigated,” Haq told Sputnik when asked about the killing of Russian journalist Semyon Eremin from Izvestia newspaper. Izvestia on Friday reported the death of its war correspondent Semyon Eremin in the zone of Russia's special military operation. He was killed by a munition drop from a Ukrainian FPV drone.

