International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/death-of-russian-journalist-eremin-must-be-investigated---un-spokesperson-1118025667.html
Death of Russian Journalist Eremin Must be Investigated - UN Spokesperson
Death of Russian Journalist Eremin Must be Investigated - UN Spokesperson
Sputnik International
The UN is opposed to the killing of any journalist, UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq told Sputnik.
2024-04-20T09:35+0000
2024-04-20T09:35+0000
russia
farhan haq
russia
the united nations (un)
izvestia
journalist
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/10/1112650575_0:0:2112:1188_1920x0_80_0_0_dae73f0480a6a7c29c260ecef0ae09fd.jpg
“We are opposed to the killings of any journalists and believe that they must be fully investigated,” Haq told Sputnik when asked about the killing of Russian journalist Semyon Eremin from Izvestia newspaper. Izvestia on Friday reported the death of its war correspondent Semyon Eremin in the zone of Russia's special military operation. He was killed by a munition drop from a Ukrainian FPV drone.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/sputnik-donbass-correspondent-russel-bentley-dies-in-donetsk-1117914011.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/10/1112650575_264:0:1848:1188_1920x0_80_0_0_d0b2b9f5b25a38bfdae94e331a61c4ba.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
un spokesperson farhan haq, russian journalist eremin, must be investigated
un spokesperson farhan haq, russian journalist eremin, must be investigated

Death of Russian Journalist Eremin Must be Investigated - UN Spokesperson

09:35 GMT 20.04.2024
© SputnikUN Flag
UN Flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN is opposed to the killing of any journalist, UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq told Sputnik.
“We are opposed to the killings of any journalists and believe that they must be fully investigated,” Haq told Sputnik when asked about the killing of Russian journalist Semyon Eremin from Izvestia newspaper.
Russell Bentley, a volunteer fighter and blogger from the US in Donetsk People's Republic - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2024
Russia
Sputnik Donbass Correspondent Russell Bentley Dies in Donetsk
Yesterday, 16:32 GMT
Izvestia on Friday reported the death of its war correspondent Semyon Eremin in the zone of Russia's special military operation. He was killed by a munition drop from a Ukrainian FPV drone.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала