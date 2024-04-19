International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/sputnik-donbass-correspondent-russel-bentley-dies-in-donetsk-1117914011.html
Sputnik Donbass Correspondent Russell Bentley Dies in Donetsk
Sputnik Donbass Correspondent Russell Bentley Dies in Donetsk
Sputnik International
Sputnik Donbass correspondent has died at the age of 64, his wife Lyudmila confirmed to Sputnik.
2024-04-19T16:32+0000
2024-04-19T17:16+0000
donbass
donetsk
russia
us
ukraine
journalist
journalist death
journalism
donetsk people's republic
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/1f/1094368494_0:51:875:543_1920x0_80_0_0_57d2af614701e9a3de1297a8062d4e52.jpg
Sputnik Donbass correspondent Russell Bentley has died at the age of 64, his wife Lyudmila confirmed to Sputnik.Expressing condolences, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, wrote on her Telegram channel: "Russell Bentley, also known as Texas, a real American from Texas, died in Donetsk. He fought there for our people. Collaborated with our Sputnik. [It's] terrible. R.I.P...."Bentley, who was born and raised in the United States, arrived to the Donbass in 2014 to help the fledgling local militias resist Ukrainian occupation. From 2014 to 2017, he served in the Sut Vremeni (lit. "Essence of Time") combat unit, Vostok Battalion and Khan special forces battalion. He took part in some of the most heated battles during the early stage of the Donbass conflict, including Donetsk Airport, Spartak, Avdeyevka, and Yasinovataya. Bentley began contributing to Sputnik International in October 2023, publishing numerous video reports and columns that provided Westerners with an inside look at life in the Donbass.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/brave-soldier-aid-worker-and-truth-teller-story-of-us-born-donbass-volunteer-russell-bentley-1118018258.html
donbass
donetsk
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/1f/1094368494_41:0:832:593_1920x0_80_0_0_e33ffec273beee89124ad01ccab53c80.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russell bentley, who is russell bentley, what happened to russell bentley, russell texas bentley, war correspondent, journalist, spuntik contributer, what happens to journalist in donbass, kiev regime, ukraine, donetsk people's republic
russell bentley, who is russell bentley, what happened to russell bentley, russell texas bentley, war correspondent, journalist, spuntik contributer, what happens to journalist in donbass, kiev regime, ukraine, donetsk people's republic

Sputnik Donbass Correspondent Russell Bentley Dies in Donetsk

16:32 GMT 19.04.2024 (Updated: 17:16 GMT 19.04.2024)
© PhotoRussell Bentley, a volunteer fighter and blogger from the US in Donetsk People's Republic
Russell Bentley, a volunteer fighter and blogger from the US in Donetsk People's Republic - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2024
© Photo
Subscribe
Bentley went missing in Donetsk on April 8, following a Ukrainian artillery attack on the city’s Petrovsky district. Four days later, the DPR Ministry of Internal Affairs put him on a missing persons list.
Sputnik Donbass correspondent Russell Bentley has died at the age of 64, his wife Lyudmila confirmed to Sputnik.
Expressing condolences, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, wrote on her Telegram channel: "Russell Bentley, also known as Texas, a real American from Texas, died in Donetsk. He fought there for our people. Collaborated with our Sputnik. [It's] terrible. R.I.P...."
Russell Bentley, a volunteer fighter and blogger from the US in Donetsk People's Republic - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2024
Russia
Brave Soldier, Aid Worker and Truth Teller: Story of US-Born Donbass Volunteer Russell Bentley
17:00 GMT
Bentley, who was born and raised in the United States, arrived to the Donbass in 2014 to help the fledgling local militias resist Ukrainian occupation.
From 2014 to 2017, he served in the Sut Vremeni (lit. "Essence of Time") combat unit, Vostok Battalion and Khan special forces battalion. He took part in some of the most heated battles during the early stage of the Donbass conflict, including Donetsk Airport, Spartak, Avdeyevka, and Yasinovataya.

After retiring from military service, Bentleу turned to humanitarian aid work and journalism. He converted to Russian Orthodox Christianity and in 2021 received Russian citizenship.

Bentley began contributing to Sputnik International in October 2023, publishing numerous video reports and columns that provided Westerners with an inside look at life in the Donbass.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала