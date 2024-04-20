https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/fears-of-major-escalation-in-mideast-as-israel-allegedly-hits-iran-with-drones-1118016829.html

Fears of Major Escalation in MidEast as Israel Allegedly Hits Iran With Drones

Fears of Major Escalation in MidEast as Israel Allegedly Hits Iran With Drones

Sputnik International

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss a plethora of topics from around the world, including reports of Israeli strikes inside Iran.

In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the Russian advances in the Donbas region along with a discussion on Sergey Lavrov's interview with Sputnik.Political cartoonist and Sputnik host Ted Rall begins the second hour by discussing the Kennedy family endorsing Biden despite their family member RFK Jr.'s campaign.Then, journalist and Youtuber Peter Coffin later joined the show to discuss Google firing 28 employees who were protesting the tech giant's contract with Israel.Journalist Laith Marouf begins the last hour by sharing his perspective on tensions in the Middle East, including reports of Israel launching strikes inside Iran and if this could signal a wider regional war.The show wraps up with attorney Steve Gill who discusses Biden calling for the tripling of tariffs on Chinese steel.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

