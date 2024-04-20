https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/fears-of-major-escalation-in-mideast-as-israel-allegedly-hits-iran-with-drones-1118016829.html
Fears of Major Escalation in MidEast as Israel Allegedly Hits Iran With Drones
Fears of Major Escalation in MidEast as Israel Allegedly Hits Iran With Drones
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss a plethora of topics from around the world, including reports of Israeli strikes inside Iran.
2024-04-20T04:05+0000
2024-04-20T04:05+0000
2024-04-20T09:44+0000
fault lines
us
radio
russia
ukraine
joe biden
google
palestine
israel
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/13/1118016671_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2885bca38facfb3a17b04cb894442302.png
Israel Launches Airstrikes on Iran in Major Escalation
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss a plethora of topics from around the world, including reports of Israeli strikes inside Iran.
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the Russian advances in the Donbas region along with a discussion on Sergey Lavrov's interview with Sputnik.Political cartoonist and Sputnik host Ted Rall begins the second hour by discussing the Kennedy family endorsing Biden despite their family member RFK Jr.'s campaign.Then, journalist and Youtuber Peter Coffin later joined the show to discuss Google firing 28 employees who were protesting the tech giant's contract with Israel.Journalist Laith Marouf begins the last hour by sharing his perspective on tensions in the Middle East, including reports of Israel launching strikes inside Iran and if this could signal a wider regional war.The show wraps up with attorney Steve Gill who discusses Biden calling for the tripling of tariffs on Chinese steel.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
russia
ukraine
palestine
israel
iran
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/13/1118016671_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ea64584ef0c21c44ff2da08d405b2693.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
sergey lavrov interview, rfk jr.'s campaign, google firing 28 employees, drone attack on iranian isfahan, us tariffs on chinese steel
sergey lavrov interview, rfk jr.'s campaign, google firing 28 employees, drone attack on iranian isfahan, us tariffs on chinese steel
Fears of Major Escalation in MidEast as Israel Allegedly Hits Iran With Drones
04:05 GMT 20.04.2024 (Updated: 09:44 GMT 20.04.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss a plethora of topics from around the world, including reports of Israeli strikes inside Iran.
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda
about the Russian advances in the Donbas region along with a discussion on Sergey Lavrov's interview
with Sputnik.
Political cartoonist and Sputnik host Ted Rall begins the second hour by discussing the Kennedy family endorsing Biden despite their family member RFK Jr.'s campaign.
Then, journalist and Youtuber Peter Coffin later joined the show to discuss Google firing 28 employees who were protesting the tech giant's contract with Israel.
Journalist Laith Marouf begins the last hour by sharing his perspective on tensions in the Middle East, including reports of Israel launching strikes inside Iran and if this could signal a wider regional war.
The show wraps up with attorney Steve Gill who discusses Biden calling for the tripling of tariffs on Chinese steel.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM