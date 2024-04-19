https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/lavrov-wests-emphasis-on-inflicting-strategic-defeat-on-russia-reflects-agony--hysteria-1118010572.html

Lavrov: West's Fixation on Inflicting Strategic Defeat on Russia Reflects Agony & Hysteria

Lavrov: West's Fixation on Inflicting Strategic Defeat on Russia Reflects Agony & Hysteria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The West's statements about the impending loss of its influence and the restructuring of the world by Russia and its partners reflect an...

"The escalation of this theme of [strategically] defeating Russia, the emphasis on the existential significance of this defeat for the future of the West, reflects not so much a bellicose mood as agony and hysteria," Lavrov said in an interview with Russian radio broadcasters Sputnik, Komsomolskaya Pravda and Govorit MoskvaBesides fearing the loss of hegemony, the West asserts the dominance of the United States, indicating that everyone must adhere to its commands, he added."In addition to this fear for the loss of hegemony, they are still very openly, perhaps without even suspecting themselves that they are being frank in this way, they make it clear that the United States is in charge, and they all fell are under the [influence of] United States," Lavrov told Sputnik.Russia is not scared by talks of inflicting strategic defeat upon it, which are heard in the West; such rhetoric, Lavrov noted.The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that unlike Russia, those countries that voice threats against Russia would themselves be scared if similar threats were directed toward them "with the same fervor and vehemence.""And this has strengthened us; let them draw conclusions from this historical lesson," the minister added.On Possibility of Peace Talks With UkraineSpeaking about possibility of peace talks with Ukraine the the Russian Foreign Minister said that Russia always prefers negotiations to quarrels."As [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin] constantly reminds us, we always prefer negotiations to fights and wars," Lavrov said.The minister noted that the so-called 'Zelensky Formula' cannot as a foundation for resolving the Ukrainian conflict because it does not take into account Russia's demands. Larove remarked that Russia respects China's position, whose representatives have expressed support for convening a conference acceptable to both Russia and Ukraine."This means we should not start with the 'Zelensky Formula' at all; it should be put aside completely... If they want, as the president said, let's discuss the principles on which we are willing to negotiate," Lavrov emphasized.At the same time, he added that Switzerland, which has turned from a neutral country into "openly hostile" one, is not suitable for negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict.So, should negotiations with Kiev commence, Russia has no intention of halting hostilities in Ukraine.Russia was ready to make serious security guarantees for Ukraine at talks held in Istanbul, but the realities have changed and this "must be taken into account," the minister added.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized Russia's strong belief in the necessity to persist with the ongoing military operation in Ukraine."We are completely convinced that we need to continue the special military operation," Lavrov said, adding that Russia is dealing with Ukraine precisely because of a threat being posed before it and has no faith in the Ukrainian leadership.The US has failed to reach its military goals everywhere, the minister said.On Western Sanctions Against RussiaThe West mindlessly escalates sanctions against Russia, without considering the outcomes of such measures, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said."They are completely mindlessly escalating these sanctions, without even considering the consequences. And the consequences were already evident from the very beginning, even before the special military operation, when 'Crimean' sanctions and others were in effect... We have decided not to depend on them in all areas where they can restrict our development, and preferably in all other areas," the Russian top diplomat said.On Speculation of Russia's 'Plans' to Attack EuropeMoscow has no reason to launch attacks on European nations; their apprehensions of purported threats from Russia are unfounded, remarked Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov."[European countries] just frighten and intimidate ... There is no point in us attacking them. If they themselves wanted to bring NATO’s borders closer to our borders, we will not allow this to happen in Ukraine," Lavrov said.

2024

