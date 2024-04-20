International
Israel Fired Three Ballistic Missiles Into Iran During Strike on Friday - Reports
Israel fired three air-launched ballistic missiles during an attack on Iran on Friday, NBC News reported, citing officials.
US media reported that Israel on Friday carried out a “limited” retaliatory strike on sites in Iran. Explosions were reported near the city of Isfahan. Iranian state news agency IRIB reported that in a number of provinces of the country, air defense systems responded to the approach of drones. Tasnim reported that nuclear facilities in Isfahan province are completely safe. Three Iranian officials confirmed to the New York Times that the strikes targeted an Iranian Air Force base near Isfahan. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the drones shot down over Isfahan did not cause any damage and accused "pro-Israel" media of trying to exaggerate the impact of the Israeli attack. The strike came nearly a week after Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel in response to the Israeli air strike on the consular annex of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus in early April.
05:34 GMT 20.04.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel fired three air-launched ballistic missiles during an attack on Iran on Friday, NBC News reported, citing officials.
US media reported that Israel on Friday carried out a “limited” retaliatory strike on sites in Iran. Explosions were reported near the city of Isfahan. Iranian state news agency IRIB reported that in a number of provinces of the country, air defense systems responded to the approach of drones. Tasnim reported that nuclear facilities in Isfahan province are completely safe. Three Iranian officials confirmed to the New York Times that the strikes targeted an Iranian Air Force base near Isfahan.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the drones shot down over Isfahan did not cause any damage and accused "pro-Israel" media of trying to exaggerate the impact of the Israeli attack.
The strike came nearly a week after Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel in response to the Israeli air strike on the consular annex of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus in early April.
