Kremlin Accuses Ukrainian Military of Deliberately Targeting Russian Journalists

Russia's Investigative Committee and the Kremlin on Saturday accused the Ukrainian military of deliberately targeting the Russian journalists reporting from combat zone, after the death of Izvestia reporter Semyon Eremin in line of duty earlier this week.
"With regard to the Ukrainian military's deliberately targeting Russian journalists, yes, that's what's taking place," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Izvestia, offering his condolences to the family and friends of the fatally targeted journalist. The Russian Investigative Committee said it had launched an investigation to find all those responsible for the Russian journalist's killing. According to data from the Russian investigators, the deadly attack took place on the Zaporizhzhia direction of combat zone.Eremin was killed in a Ukrainian FPV-drone strike on Friday.
"With regard to the Ukrainian military's deliberately targeting Russian journalists, yes, that's what's taking place," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Izvestia, offering his condolences to the family and friends of the fatally targeted journalist.
The Russian Investigative Committee said it had launched an investigation to find all those responsible for the Russian journalist's killing
.
"He [Eremin] died as a result of a targeted and purposeful attack by Ukrainian armed groups," the committee said.
According to data from the Russian investigators, the deadly attack took place on the Zaporizhzhia direction of combat zone.
Eremin was killed in a Ukrainian FPV-drone strike on Friday.