Russia Downs 2 Ukrainian Balloons Over Moscow, Tula Regions - Defense Ministry

Russian air defenses shot down two Ukrainian-launched air balloons over the Moscow and Tula regions on Saturday evening, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"At around 7 p.m. [16:00 GMT] on April 20, an attempt by the regime in Kiev to launch a terrorist attack against targets in Russia using two small-size balloons was thwarted. On-duty air defense forces destroyed the Ukrainian balloons over the Tula and Moscow oblasts," the statement read.

