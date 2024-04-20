https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/russia-downs-2-ukrainian-balloons-over-moscow-tula-regions---defense-ministry-1118033050.html
Russia Downs 2 Ukrainian Balloons Over Moscow, Tula Regions - Defense Ministry
Russian air defenses shot down two Ukrainian-launched air balloons over the Moscow and Tula regions on Saturday evening, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"At around 7 p.m. [16:00 GMT] on April 20, an attempt by the regime in Kiev to launch a terrorist attack against targets in Russia using two small-size balloons was thwarted. On-duty air defense forces destroyed the Ukrainian balloons over the Tula and Moscow oblasts," the statement read.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses shot down two Ukrainian-launched air balloons over the Moscow and Tula regions on Saturday evening, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"At around 7 p.m. [16:00 GMT] on April 20, an attempt by the regime in Kiev to launch a terrorist attack against targets in Russia using two small-size balloons was thwarted. On-duty air defense forces destroyed the Ukrainian balloons over the Tula and Moscow oblasts," the statement read.
