https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/russian-govt-approves-additional-tariff-quota-for-grain-exports-in-2024-1118025540.html
Russian Gov't Approves Additional Tariff Quota for Grain Exports in 2024
Russian Gov't Approves Additional Tariff Quota for Grain Exports in 2024
Sputnik International
The Russian government has approved an additional tariff quota of 5 million tonnes for grain exports in 2024, which will be in effect until June 30, according to a press release published on Saturday.
2024-04-20T09:31+0000
2024-04-20T09:31+0000
2024-04-20T09:31+0000
russia
russia
grain
grain exports
quota
tariffs
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/03/1115359000_0:0:3169:1784_1920x0_80_0_0_d825678374e379cec08d9dab8bfb1f76.jpg
"Under the signed decree, the extra part of the export quota for wheat, meslin, barley, rye, and corn shall be 5 million tonnes. It will be valid until June 30, 2024 inclusive," the release reads. The Agriculture Ministry will distribute the additional volume among participants in foreign trade activities, it adds. The main quota was set by the government for the period from February 15 to June 30 and amounted to 24 million tonnes, according to the release. Russia is considered to be one of the largest grain exporters in the world. In the 2022-2023 agricultural year, Russia exported 66 million tonnes of grain worth nearly $16.5 billion, according to Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/turkiye-remains-main-importer-of-russian-grain-wheat---russian-union-of-grain-exporters-1116090451.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/03/1115359000_151:0:2795:1983_1920x0_80_0_0_b613f6dc6d415bbdd184ff27adc5dcab.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian government, additional tariff quota, grain exports
russian government, additional tariff quota, grain exports
Russian Gov't Approves Additional Tariff Quota for Grain Exports in 2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian government has approved an additional tariff quota of 5 million tonnes for grain exports in 2024, which will be in effect until June 30, according to a press release published on Saturday.
"Under the signed decree, the extra part of the export quota for wheat, meslin, barley, rye, and corn shall be 5 million tonnes. It will be valid until June 30, 2024 inclusive," the release reads.
The Agriculture Ministry will distribute the additional volume among participants in foreign trade activities, it adds.
The main quota was set by the government for the period from February 15 to June 30 and amounted to 24 million tonnes, according to the release.
"A new quota mechanism for grain exports, including the possibility of distributing an additional part of the quota among exporters, was approved by the government in 2023. It makes it possible to maintain an optimal balance between the domestic grain market and supplies of these products," the release reads.
Russia is considered to be one of the largest grain exporters
in the world. In the 2022-2023 agricultural year, Russia exported 66 million tonnes of grain worth nearly $16.5 billion, according to Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev.