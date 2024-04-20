https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/russian-govt-approves-additional-tariff-quota-for-grain-exports-in-2024-1118025540.html

Russian Gov't Approves Additional Tariff Quota for Grain Exports in 2024

The Russian government has approved an additional tariff quota of 5 million tonnes for grain exports in 2024, which will be in effect until June 30, according to a press release published on Saturday.

"Under the signed decree, the extra part of the export quota for wheat, meslin, barley, rye, and corn shall be 5 million tonnes. It will be valid until June 30, 2024 inclusive," the release reads. The Agriculture Ministry will distribute the additional volume among participants in foreign trade activities, it adds. The main quota was set by the government for the period from February 15 to June 30 and amounted to 24 million tonnes, according to the release. Russia is considered to be one of the largest grain exporters in the world. In the 2022-2023 agricultural year, Russia exported 66 million tonnes of grain worth nearly $16.5 billion, according to Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev.

