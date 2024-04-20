https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/us-house-of-representatives-passes-2638bln-israel-aid-bill-1118034179.html

US House of Representatives Passes $26.38Bln Israel Aid Bill

The US House of Representatives on Saturday passed legislation to provide for $26.38 billion in Israel-related aid, amid the country’s conflict with Palestinian organization Hamas and Iran.

House lawmakers passed the bill, dubbed the Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, in a vote of 366 in favor and 58 opposed, sending it to the Senate for consideration. The legislation provides $4 billion to replenish Iron Dome and David’s Sling missile defense systems, $1.2 billion for the Iron Beam defense system, $2.4 billion for US military operations in the region and $3.5 billion to procure advanced weapons systems, defense articles and services through the Foreign Military Financing Program. The bill also prohibits funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency.

