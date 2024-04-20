International
US' Reputation Will Falter If It Proceeds With Confiscation of Russian Assets - Kremlin
US House Passes $60.84 Billion Ukraine Aid Bill in 311-112 Vote, Sending it to Senate
US House Passes $60.84 Billion Ukraine Aid Bill in 311-112 Vote, Sending it to Senate
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Saturday passed a bill with $60.84 billion in Ukraine-related aid, amid warnings from the Biden...
The House of Representatives passed the bill, dubbed the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, in a vote of 311 in favor, 112 opposed and one voting present. House lawmakers rejected a series of Republican amendments to slash funding in the bill.On Thursday, CIA Director William Burns said that Ukraine could lose on the battlefield by the end of 2024 without further assistance from the US Congress.
US House Passes $60.84 Billion Ukraine Aid Bill in 311-112 Vote, Sending it to Senate

17:54 GMT 20.04.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Saturday passed a bill with $60.84 billion in Ukraine-related aid, amid warnings from the Biden administration that Ukraine could face battlefield setbacks without further assistance.
The House of Representatives passed the bill, dubbed the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, in a vote of 311 in favor, 112 opposed and one voting present. House lawmakers rejected a series of Republican amendments to slash funding in the bill.

The legislation includes $23.3 billion to replenish defense articles and services provided to Ukraine, $13.8 billion for the procurement of advanced weapons systems and $11.3 billion for US military operations in the region. The bill also includes a measure to provide long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to Ukraine.

On Thursday, CIA Director William Burns said that Ukraine could lose on the battlefield by the end of 2024 without further assistance from the US Congress.
