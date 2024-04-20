https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/us-house-passes-6084-billion-ukraine-aid-bill-in-311-112-vote-sending-it-to-senate-1118033276.html

US House Passes $60.84 Billion Ukraine Aid Bill in 311-112 Vote, Sending it to Senate

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Saturday passed a bill with $60.84 billion in Ukraine-related aid, amid warnings from the Biden... 20.04.2024, Sputnik International

The House of Representatives passed the bill, dubbed the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, in a vote of 311 in favor, 112 opposed and one voting present. House lawmakers rejected a series of Republican amendments to slash funding in the bill.On Thursday, CIA Director William Burns said that Ukraine could lose on the battlefield by the end of 2024 without further assistance from the US Congress.

