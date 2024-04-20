https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/us-house-votes-360-58-to-pass-bill-to-give-frozen-russian-assets-to-ukraine-compel-sale-of-tiktok-1118032226.html
US House Passes Bill to Give Frozen Russian Assets to Ukraine
US House Passes Bill to Give Frozen Russian Assets to Ukraine
Sputnik International
The US House of Representatives passed legislation on Saturday to transfer frozen Russian sovereign assets to Ukraine and ban TikTok unless it severs ties to its Chinese parent company.
2024-04-20T17:19+0000
2024-04-20T17:19+0000
2024-04-20T17:29+0000
americas
us
ukraine
russia
frozen assets
tiktok
bytedance
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117173236_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_66f6d1b4e6eee062e5352f63cb60ba92.jpg
House lawmakers passed the bill, dubbed the 21st Century Peace through Strength Act, in a vote of 360 in favor and 58 opposed.The legislation allows the executive branch to transfer frozen Russian sovereign assets to Ukraine, sanctions Iran, disrupts the ability of Palestinian organization Hamas to fund terrorism and sanctions entities involved in international fentanyl trafficking.Moreover, the bill prevents app stores or web hosting services in the United States from featuring TikTok unless it severs ties to Chinese parent company ByteDance.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/theft-of-frozen-russian-assets-may-lead-to-financial-crisis-in-the-west-1117312032.html
americas
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117173236_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_af39129ac11e43ab10e107f1912059e7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian frozen assets, russian assets for ukraine, us house of representatives
russian frozen assets, russian assets for ukraine, us house of representatives
US House Passes Bill to Give Frozen Russian Assets to Ukraine
17:19 GMT 20.04.2024 (Updated: 17:29 GMT 20.04.2024)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives passed legislation on Saturday to transfer frozen Russian sovereign assets to Ukraine and ban TikTok unless it severs ties to its Chinese parent company.
House lawmakers passed the bill, dubbed the 21st Century Peace through Strength Act, in a vote of 360 in favor and 58 opposed.
The legislation allows the executive branch to transfer frozen Russian sovereign assets
to Ukraine, sanctions Iran, disrupts the ability of Palestinian organization Hamas to fund terrorism and sanctions entities involved in international fentanyl trafficking.
Moreover, the bill prevents app stores or web hosting services in the United States from featuring TikTok
unless it severs ties to Chinese parent company ByteDance.
Russia views attempts by the US and EU to seize Russian assets as theft and also an act of trade war, and Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has warned that Moscow would have a tough response to such an escalation of economic aggression.