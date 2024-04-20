https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/us-house-votes-360-58-to-pass-bill-to-give-frozen-russian-assets-to-ukraine-compel-sale-of-tiktok-1118032226.html

US House Passes Bill to Give Frozen Russian Assets to Ukraine

The US House of Representatives passed legislation on Saturday to transfer frozen Russian sovereign assets to Ukraine and ban TikTok unless it severs ties to its Chinese parent company.

House lawmakers passed the bill, dubbed the 21st Century Peace through Strength Act, in a vote of 360 in favor and 58 opposed.The legislation allows the executive branch to transfer frozen Russian sovereign assets to Ukraine, sanctions Iran, disrupts the ability of Palestinian organization Hamas to fund terrorism and sanctions entities involved in international fentanyl trafficking.Moreover, the bill prevents app stores or web hosting services in the United States from featuring TikTok unless it severs ties to Chinese parent company ByteDance.

