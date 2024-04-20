International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/us-to-withdraw-1000-troops-from-niger-in-coming-months---reports-1118023372.html
US to Withdraw 1,000 Troops From Niger in Coming Months - Reports
US to Withdraw 1,000 Troops From Niger in Coming Months - Reports
Sputnik International
The United States will withdraw 1,000 US military personnel from the West African country in the coming months, the New York Times reported.
2024-04-20T03:43+0000
2024-04-20T03:43+0000
world
niger
washington post
state department
us withdrawal
us troop withdrawal
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090955564_0:159:3076:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_db281b34105af349b147c2b6ce43d609.jpg
The report said on Friday that the US government had notified the transitional government in Niger about its plan. According to the Washington Post, State Department Deputy Secretary Kurt Campbell met with Niger's prime minister earlier in the day and accepted the government's demand. The report noted that this move will transform the United States' counterterrorism posture in West Africa.Last month, a spokesperson for the Nigerien military said that the country’s transitional government, which took power in last July, ended the military agreement with immediate effect, citing the interests of the Nigerien people. Niger’s Interior Ministry recently said the United States had promised to submit a plan for the "disengagement" of troops from the West African country after Niamey ended its military pact with Washington. The statement was published on social media after Nigerien Interior Minister Mohamed Toumba hosted US Ambassador Kathleen FitzGibbon for talks earlier in the day.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/what-sahel-russian-troops-replace-french-in-niger-1117896062.html
niger
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090955564_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e2615af57c195f07b99e91a794f8eb64.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us military personnel withdraw from niger, us military in niger, us africa relations, us africa presence, state department deputy secretary kurt campbell met with niger's prime minister, us withdrawal from africa
us military personnel withdraw from niger, us military in niger, us africa relations, us africa presence, state department deputy secretary kurt campbell met with niger's prime minister, us withdrawal from africa

US to Withdraw 1,000 Troops From Niger in Coming Months - Reports

03:43 GMT 20.04.2024
© AP Photo / Tech. Sgt. Micah TheurichIn this photo taken Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2013 and released by the U.S. Air Force, soldiers of the East Africa Response Force (EARF), a Djibouti-based joint team assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, depart from a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules in Juba, South Sudan to support with an ordered departure of personnel from the city
In this photo taken Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2013 and released by the U.S. Air Force, soldiers of the East Africa Response Force (EARF), a Djibouti-based joint team assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, depart from a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules in Juba, South Sudan to support with an ordered departure of personnel from the city - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2024
© AP Photo / Tech. Sgt. Micah Theurich
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The United States will withdraw 1,000 US military personnel from the West African country in the coming months, the New York Times reported.
The report said on Friday that the US government had notified the transitional government in Niger about its plan.
According to the Washington Post, State Department Deputy Secretary Kurt Campbell met with Niger's prime minister earlier in the day and accepted the government's demand.
The report noted that this move will transform the United States' counterterrorism posture in West Africa.
Supporters of Niger's ruling junta, gather for a protest called to fight for the country's freedom and push back against foreign interference, in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2024
Analysis
What Sahel? Russian Troops Replace French in Niger
12 April, 18:15 GMT
Last month, a spokesperson for the Nigerien military said that the country’s transitional government, which took power in last July, ended the military agreement with immediate effect, citing the interests of the Nigerien people.
Niger’s Interior Ministry recently said the United States had promised to submit a plan for the "disengagement" of troops from the West African country after Niamey ended its military pact with Washington. The statement was published on social media after Nigerien Interior Minister Mohamed Toumba hosted US Ambassador Kathleen FitzGibbon for talks earlier in the day.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала