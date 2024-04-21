https://sputnikglobe.com/20240421/french-party-leader-says-us-providing-assistance-to-ukraine-only-leads-to-new-casualties-1118040674.html

French Party Leader Says US Providing Assistance to Ukraine Only Leads to New Casualties

French Party Leader Says US Providing Assistance to Ukraine Only Leads to New Casualties

Sputnik International

Another batch of US military assistance to Kiev worth nearly $61 billion will not change the course of the Ukraine conflict and will only lead to new casualties, The Patriots party leader Florian Philippot said on Sunday.

2024-04-21T10:57+0000

2024-04-21T10:57+0000

2024-04-21T10:57+0000

world

ukraine

france

nato

kiev

us

aid

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/1a/1107827079_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0ef4b915a5b78833fa413197b9c1bb89.jpg

On Saturday, the US House of Representatives passed a bill that will unlock $60.84 billion in Ukraine-related aid. The Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act was passed in a 311-112 vote, with one abstention. The politician also called on the French to stop sending money and arms to Kiev, saying that they were "destroying and endangering themselves." He also suggested that France should withdraw from NATO, engage in dialogue with Russia and seek negotiations as soon as possible. Western countries have been providing military aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Moscow has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries, saying this would lead to further escalation of the conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240421/us-aid-bill-for-ukraine-insufficient-for-ukraines-needs-bolsters-us-military-1118035976.html

ukraine

france

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

french party, us providing assistance to ukraine, us military assistance to kiev