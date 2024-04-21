https://sputnikglobe.com/20240421/french-party-leader-says-us-providing-assistance-to-ukraine-only-leads-to-new-casualties-1118040674.html
French Party Leader Says US Providing Assistance to Ukraine Only Leads to New Casualties
Another batch of US military assistance to Kiev worth nearly $61 billion will not change the course of the Ukraine conflict and will only lead to new casualties, The Patriots party leader Florian Philippot said on Sunday.
On Saturday, the US House of Representatives passed a bill that will unlock $60.84 billion in Ukraine-related aid. The Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act was passed in a 311-112 vote, with one abstention.
2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Another batch of US military assistance to Kiev worth nearly $61 billion will not change the course of the Ukraine conflict and will only lead to new casualties, The Patriots party leader Florian Philippot said on Sunday.
On Saturday, the US House of Representatives passed a bill
that will unlock $60.84 billion in Ukraine-related aid. The Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act was passed in a 311-112 vote, with one abstention.
"This vote will not change anything, it will only lead to more casualties! To serve the interests of the financial predators who profit from this war!" Philippot said on X.
The politician also called on the French to stop sending money and arms to Kiev, saying that they were "destroying and endangering themselves." He also suggested that France should withdraw from NATO, engage in dialogue with Russia and seek negotiations as soon as possible.
Western countries have been providing military aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Moscow has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries, saying this would lead to further escalation of the conflict.