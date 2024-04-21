https://sputnikglobe.com/20240421/us-aid-bill-for-ukraine-insufficient-for-ukraines-needs-bolsters-us-military-1118035976.html

US Aid Bill for Ukraine 'Insufficient' for Ukraine’s Needs, Bolsters US Military

US Aid Bill for Ukraine 'Insufficient' for Ukraine’s Needs, Bolsters US Military

Sputnik International

As the US House of Representatives passed a multi-billion Ukraine aid bill, the experts continue their debates and criticism regarding this measure, questioning its efficacy and allocations.

2024-04-21T04:01+0000

2024-04-21T04:01+0000

2024-04-21T04:11+0000

us

mike johnson

ukraine

russia

nato

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

us arms for ukraine

analysis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0f/1117935001_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_aacd6739ef5c001bfdee558e6438e44c.jpg

David Pyne, a former US Department of Defense officer and executive vice president of Task Force on National and Homeland Security, offered a critical assessment of the aid package. He argued that the allocated funds are "woefully insufficient" for Ukraine's wartime needs.Questions also arise regarding the distribution of the aid, since House Speaker Mike Johnson indicated that only a fraction, approximately $12-14 billion, would directly provide weapons to Ukraine.However, Pyne raised concerns that a substantial portion, around 80%, would benefit US defense industries. He highlighted the potential for President Biden to utilize drawdown authority, enabling the redirection of additional funds from existing military stocks to Ukraine.Furthermore, Pyne shed light on Ukraine's critical shortages of artillery shells and air defense missiles. He outlined Russia's success in inflicting significant casualties on Ukrainian forces and emphasized the challenges in addressing Ukraine's munitions deficits.Pyne highlighted the stark disparity between Russian and Ukrainian&NATO artillery capabilities, noting that "Russia produces over three times as many artillery munitions than all of NATO combined".The assessment underscores the complexity of providing effective support to Ukraine amidst escalating conflict. As the aid bill moves forward, discussions surrounding its implementation, distribution, and broader geopolitical implications are likely to persist, as well as questions regarding US true purposes and intentions towards Ukraine as a nation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/cia-director-says-ukraine-could-lose-on-battlefield-by-end-of-2024-1118005945.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

us ukraine aid bill, us house of representatives passed billions ukraine aid bill, us arms for ukraine, us funds for ukraine, ukrainian crisis prospects, ukrainian military complex, ukrainian munitions