As the US House of Representatives passed a multi-billion Ukraine aid bill, the experts continue their debates and criticism regarding this measure, questioning its efficacy and allocations.
analysis
David Pyne, a former US Department of Defense officer and executive vice president of Task Force on National and Homeland Security, offered a critical assessment of the aid package. He argued that the allocated funds are "woefully insufficient" for Ukraine's wartime needs.Questions also arise regarding the distribution of the aid, since House Speaker Mike Johnson indicated that only a fraction, approximately $12-14 billion, would directly provide weapons to Ukraine.However, Pyne raised concerns that a substantial portion, around 80%, would benefit US defense industries. He highlighted the potential for President Biden to utilize drawdown authority, enabling the redirection of additional funds from existing military stocks to Ukraine.Furthermore, Pyne shed light on Ukraine's critical shortages of artillery shells and air defense missiles. He outlined Russia's success in inflicting significant casualties on Ukrainian forces and emphasized the challenges in addressing Ukraine's munitions deficits.Pyne highlighted the stark disparity between Russian and Ukrainian&NATO artillery capabilities, noting that "Russia produces over three times as many artillery munitions than all of NATO combined".The assessment underscores the complexity of providing effective support to Ukraine amidst escalating conflict. As the aid bill moves forward, discussions surrounding its implementation, distribution, and broader geopolitical implications are likely to persist, as well as questions regarding US true purposes and intentions towards Ukraine as a nation.
After more than 2 month of hard negotiations, the US House of Representatives has passed a multi-billion foreign aid package. However, the bill has sparked debate and criticism, with experts questioning its efficacy and allocation.
David Pyne, a former US Department of Defense officer and executive vice president of Task Force on National and Homeland Security, offered a critical assessment of the aid package. He argued that the allocated funds are "woefully insufficient
" for Ukraine's wartime needs.
The bill "will not change the outcome of the war which will inevitably end with a Russian victory and Ukraine being forced to accept Russia’s peace terms", Pyne believes.
Questions also arise regarding the distribution of the aid, since House Speaker Mike Johnson indicated that only a fraction, approximately $12-14 billion, would directly provide weapons to Ukraine.
However, Pyne raised concerns that a substantial portion, around 80%, would benefit US defense industries. He highlighted the potential for President Biden to utilize drawdown authority, enabling the redirection of additional funds from existing military stocks to Ukraine.
Furthermore, Pyne shed light on Ukraine's critical shortages of artillery shells and air defense missiles. He outlined Russia's success in inflicting significant casualties on Ukrainian forces and emphasized the challenges in addressing Ukraine's munitions deficits.
"Russia has been quite successful in its goal of ‘demilitarizing’ both Ukraine and NATO, causing the US and its NATO allies to unilaterally disarm themselves of tens of thousands of its most modern weapon systems and transfer them to Ukraine", stated Pyne.
Pyne highlighted the stark disparity between Russian and Ukrainian&NATO artillery capabilities, noting that "Russia produces over three times as many artillery munitions than all of NATO combined".
"Russian forces have been successful in inflicting half a million Ukrainian military casualties including about 250,000 killed in action and 250,000 seriously wounded with as many or more Ukrainian amputations over the past two years than France suffered... on the Western Front during World War One," Pyne said.
The assessment underscores the complexity of providing effective support to Ukraine amidst escalating conflict. As the aid bill moves forward, discussions surrounding its implementation, distribution, and broader geopolitical implications are likely to persist, as well as questions regarding US true purposes and intentions towards Ukraine as a nation
.