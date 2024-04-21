https://sputnikglobe.com/20240421/netanyahu-vows-to-target-hamas-with-painful-strikes-in-coming-days-1118044458.html

Netanyahu Vows to Target Hamas With 'Painful Strikes' in Coming Days

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans on Sunday to step up pressure on Hamas in Gaza, including by targeting the Palestinian group with "painful strikes."

"We will make additional, painful strikes against it. This will happen in the near future. In the coming days, we will increase military and political pressure on Hamas because it is the only way to ensure the release of our hostages and our victory," he said in a video address to the nation. Netanyahu also promised to "fight with all my might" against any potential sanctions imposed on Israeli military units. US news website Axios reported on Saturday that the United States was mulling sanctions against Netzah Yehuda, an ultra-Orthodox right-wing battalion that Washington suspects of committing human rights violations in the Israel-occupied West Bank.

