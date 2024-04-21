International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240421/netanyahu-vows-to-target-hamas-with-painful-strikes-in-coming-days-1118044458.html
Netanyahu Vows to Target Hamas With 'Painful Strikes' in Coming Days
Netanyahu Vows to Target Hamas With 'Painful Strikes' in Coming Days
Sputnik International
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans on Sunday to step up pressure on Hamas in Gaza, including by targeting the Palestinian group with "painful strikes."
2024-04-21T14:46+0000
2024-04-21T14:46+0000
world
benjamin netanyahu
middle east
israel
hamas
west bank
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/07/1116035190_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ee658cf5eb68c38e759e20ad789c7e85.jpg
"We will make additional, painful strikes against it. This will happen in the near future. In the coming days, we will increase military and political pressure on Hamas because it is the only way to ensure the release of our hostages and our victory," he said in a video address to the nation. Netanyahu also promised to "fight with all my might" against any potential sanctions imposed on Israeli military units. US news website Axios reported on Saturday that the United States was mulling sanctions against Netzah Yehuda, an ultra-Orthodox right-wing battalion that Washington suspects of committing human rights violations in the Israel-occupied West Bank.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/israel-hamas-talks-on-ceasefire-hostage-deal-on-brink-of-collapse---reports-1118025892.html
israel
west bank
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/07/1116035190_264:0:2995:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4d35727bce28e794ab21b05005ca9880.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
benjamin netanyahu, hamas, israel-hamas conflict, palestine-israel tensions, gaza war, netanyahu vows to target hamas
benjamin netanyahu, hamas, israel-hamas conflict, palestine-israel tensions, gaza war, netanyahu vows to target hamas

Netanyahu Vows to Target Hamas With 'Painful Strikes' in Coming Days

14:46 GMT 21.04.2024
© AP Photo / Abir SultanIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2024
© AP Photo / Abir Sultan
Subscribe
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans on Sunday to step up pressure on Hamas in Gaza, including by targeting the Palestinian group with "painful strikes."
"We will make additional, painful strikes against it. This will happen in the near future. In the coming days, we will increase military and political pressure on Hamas because it is the only way to ensure the release of our hostages and our victory," he said in a video address to the nation.
Netanyahu also promised to "fight with all my might" against any potential sanctions imposed on Israeli military units.
Israeli army - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2024
World
Israel-Hamas Talks on Ceasefire, Hostage Deal on Brink of Collapse - Reports
Yesterday, 09:39 GMT
US news website Axios reported on Saturday that the United States was mulling sanctions against Netzah Yehuda, an ultra-Orthodox right-wing battalion that Washington suspects of committing human rights violations in the Israel-occupied West Bank.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала