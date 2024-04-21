International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Completely Liberate Bogdanovka Settlement in DPR
Russian Forces Completely Liberate Bogdanovka Settlement in DPR

10:05 GMT 21.04.2024
Units of the Battlegroup Yug have completely liberated the Bogdanovka settlement of the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
