Russian Forces Completely Liberate Bogdanovka Settlement in DPR
10:05 GMT 21.04.2024 (Updated: 10:10 GMT 21.04.2024)
Units of the Battlegroup Yug have completely liberated the Bogdanovka settlement of the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.