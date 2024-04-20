https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/russian-air-defense-systems-down-ukraines-su-25-fighter-jet---mod-1118026577.html

Russian Air Defense Systems Down Ukraine's Su-25 Fighter Jet - MoD

Sputnik International

Russian air defense systems have downed a Su-25 fighter jet of Ukraine's military, 213 drones and five Hammer air bombs over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2024-04-20T11:04+0000

2024-04-20T11:04+0000

2024-04-20T11:46+0000

"Air defense systems have downed a Su-25 fighter jet of the Ukrainian air force, 213 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and five French-made Hammer air bombs," the ministry said in a statement.A total of 591 Ukrainian military aircraft, 270 helicopters, 22,095 unmanned aerial vehicles, 506 anti-aircraft missile systems, 15,812 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,267 multiple rocket launchers, 8,991 field artillery and mortars, and 21,183 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.Russia's Battlegroup Yug Repels 3 Ukrainian Attacks Over Past 24 Hours - MilitaryRussia's Battlegroup Yug has improved its positions along the front line and repulsed three attacks of the Ukrainian army, eliminating up to 610 enemy troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.Front-line positions were also improved by Russia's West and Center groups of forces, who together eliminated about 380 Ukrainian troops and multiple pieces of military equipment over the past 24 hours, including a Czech-made Dana self-propelled gun, D-20 and D-30 howitzers and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit, the ministry said.The Battlegroup Vostok eliminated up to 120 Ukrainian servicepeople, two armored combat vehicles and three vehicles, as well as a US-made M777 howitzer, four ammunition depots, and an Anklav electronic warfare station in the areas of the villages of Staromaiorskoe and Urozhainoe, the ministry said.

