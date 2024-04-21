https://sputnikglobe.com/20240421/top-russian-chinese-naval-officials-sign-rescue-at-sea-pact-in-qingdao-1118041808.html
Top Russian, Chinese Naval Officials Sign Rescue-at-Sea Pact in Qingdao
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The top naval commanders from Russia and China signed a pact in the Chinese port city of Qingdao on Sunday that will see the two forces cooperate during search-and-rescue missions at sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"After their meeting, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Alexander Moiseyev and Commander of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy Hu Zhongming signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation during rescue at sea," the statement read.
The commanders "underscored the need to advance cooperation between the fleets of the two countries to uphold security and stability in the global ocean," the ministry added.
Russia's Moiseyev arrived in Qingdao
on Saturday to take part in the 19th Western Pacific Naval Symposium, a biennial meeting of top naval officials from China and abroad.