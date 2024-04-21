International
Top Russian, Chinese Naval Officials Sign Rescue-at-Sea Pact in Qingdao
Top Russian, Chinese Naval Officials Sign Rescue-at-Sea Pact in Qingdao
The top naval commanders from Russia and China signed a pact in the Chinese port city of Qingdao on Sunday that will see the two forces cooperate during search-and-rescue missions at sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"After their meeting, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Alexander Moiseyev and Commander of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy Hu Zhongming signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation during rescue at sea," the statement read. The commanders "underscored the need to advance cooperation between the fleets of the two countries to uphold security and stability in the global ocean," the ministry added. Russia's Moiseyev arrived in Qingdao on Saturday to take part in the 19th Western Pacific Naval Symposium, a biennial meeting of top naval officials from China and abroad.
Top Russian, Chinese Naval Officials Sign Rescue-at-Sea Pact in Qingdao

13:00 GMT 21.04.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The top naval commanders from Russia and China signed a pact in the Chinese port city of Qingdao on Sunday that will see the two forces cooperate during search-and-rescue missions at sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"After their meeting, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Alexander Moiseyev and Commander of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy Hu Zhongming signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation during rescue at sea," the statement read.
The commanders "underscored the need to advance cooperation between the fleets of the two countries to uphold security and stability in the global ocean," the ministry added.
A detachment of the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet ships entered the port of Qingdao, China after more than three weeks of joint patrols in the Pacific Ocean - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2023
Military
Watch Russian Pacific Fleet Welcomed to Qingdao Port by Chinese Navy
21 August 2023, 11:12 GMT
Russia's Moiseyev arrived in Qingdao on Saturday to take part in the 19th Western Pacific Naval Symposium, a biennial meeting of top naval officials from China and abroad.
