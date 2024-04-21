https://sputnikglobe.com/20240421/top-russian-chinese-naval-officials-sign-rescue-at-sea-pact-in-qingdao-1118041808.html

Top Russian, Chinese Naval Officials Sign Rescue-at-Sea Pact in Qingdao

Top Russian, Chinese Naval Officials Sign Rescue-at-Sea Pact in Qingdao

Sputnik International

The top naval commanders from Russia and China signed a pact in the Chinese port city of Qingdao on Sunday that will see the two forces cooperate during search-and-rescue missions at sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2024-04-21T13:00+0000

2024-04-21T13:00+0000

2024-04-21T13:00+0000

world

russia

china

qingdao, china

russian defense ministry

navy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0e/1112579103_0:245:3072:1973_1920x0_80_0_0_3637e8beecd46247426ff18af3ac5078.jpg

"After their meeting, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Alexander Moiseyev and Commander of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy Hu Zhongming signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation during rescue at sea," the statement read. The commanders "underscored the need to advance cooperation between the fleets of the two countries to uphold security and stability in the global ocean," the ministry added. Russia's Moiseyev arrived in Qingdao on Saturday to take part in the 19th Western Pacific Naval Symposium, a biennial meeting of top naval officials from China and abroad.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/watch-russian-pacific-fleet-welcomed-to-qingdao-port-by-chinese-navy-1112753338.html

russia

china

qingdao, china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian, chinese naval officials, chinese port city of qingdao, search-and-rescue missions at sea