https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/watch-russian-pacific-fleet-welcomed-to-qingdao-port-by-chinese-navy-1112753338.html
Watch Russian Pacific Fleet Welcomed to Qingdao Port by Chinese Navy
Watch Russian Pacific Fleet Welcomed to Qingdao Port by Chinese Navy
Russia and China are stalwart allies often conduction joint naval drills to maintain security and peace in Asia-Pacific.
2023-08-21T11:12+0000
2023-08-21T11:12+0000
2023-08-21T11:12+0000
military
russia
china
sea of japan
pacific fleet
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/15/1112752042_25:0:1666:923_1920x0_80_0_0_18bd5436b74589a9332683afb3c6c8ea.png
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published footage showing three Pacific Fleet vessels entering the Chinese port of Qingdao. The video shows two anti-submarine warships, Admiral Tributs and Admiral Panteleev, as well as the corvette Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov. The Russian crew was greeted by sailors of Chinese People’s Liberation Army, led by Vice-Admiral Wang Dazhong.Earlier in July, Russia and China conducted joint naval drills in Sea of Japan dubbed North/Interaction – 2023. According to Chinese media, Moscow and Beijing have held at least 45 joint military drills over the past decade, with 20 having been exclusively bilateral exercises.
russia
china
sea of japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/15/1112752042_230:0:1461:923_1920x0_80_0_0_9db4ac5b164652e4fbc49ccdd419bd30.png
A detachment of the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet ships entered the port of Qingdao, China after more than three weeks of joint patrols in the Pacific Ocean
A detachment of the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet ships entered the port of Qingdao, China after more than three weeks of joint patrols in the Pacific Ocean
2023-08-21T11:12+0000
true
PT1M43S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian pacific fleet, russia china fleet, russia china drills, pla fleet, russian navy, chinese navy
russian pacific fleet, russia china fleet, russia china drills, pla fleet, russian navy, chinese navy
Watch Russian Pacific Fleet Welcomed to Qingdao Port by Chinese Navy
Russia and China are stalwart allies, often holding joint naval drills to maintain security and peace in the Asia-Pacific region.
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published footage showing three Pacific Fleet vessels entering the Chinese port of Qingdao.
The video shows two anti-submarine warships, Admiral Tributs and Admiral Panteleev, as well as the corvette Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov. The Russian crew was greeted by sailors of Chinese People’s Liberation Army, led by Vice-Admiral Wang Dazhong.
Earlier in July, Russia and China conducted joint naval drills in Sea of Japan
dubbed North/Interaction – 2023
. According to Chinese media, Moscow and Beijing have held at least 45 joint military drills over the past decade
, with 20 having been exclusively bilateral exercises.