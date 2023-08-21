https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/watch-russian-pacific-fleet-welcomed-to-qingdao-port-by-chinese-navy-1112753338.html

Watch Russian Pacific Fleet Welcomed to Qingdao Port by Chinese Navy

Watch Russian Pacific Fleet Welcomed to Qingdao Port by Chinese Navy

Russia and China are stalwart allies often conduction joint naval drills to maintain security and peace in Asia-Pacific.

2023-08-21T11:12+0000

2023-08-21T11:12+0000

2023-08-21T11:12+0000

military

russia

china

sea of japan

pacific fleet

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/15/1112752042_25:0:1666:923_1920x0_80_0_0_18bd5436b74589a9332683afb3c6c8ea.png

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published footage showing three Pacific Fleet vessels entering the Chinese port of Qingdao. The video shows two anti-submarine warships, Admiral Tributs and Admiral Panteleev, as well as the corvette Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov. The Russian crew was greeted by sailors of Chinese People’s Liberation Army, led by Vice-Admiral Wang Dazhong.Earlier in July, Russia and China conducted joint naval drills in Sea of Japan dubbed North/Interaction – 2023. According to Chinese media, Moscow and Beijing have held at least 45 joint military drills over the past decade, with 20 having been exclusively bilateral exercises.

russia

china

sea of japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

A detachment of the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet ships entered the port of Qingdao, China after more than three weeks of joint patrols in the Pacific Ocean A detachment of the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet ships entered the port of Qingdao, China after more than three weeks of joint patrols in the Pacific Ocean 2023-08-21T11:12+0000 true PT1M43S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

russian pacific fleet, russia china fleet, russia china drills, pla fleet, russian navy, chinese navy