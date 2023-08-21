International
Russia and China are stalwart allies often conduction joint naval drills to maintain security and peace in Asia-Pacific.
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published footage showing three Pacific Fleet vessels entering the Chinese port of Qingdao. The video shows two anti-submarine warships, Admiral Tributs and Admiral Panteleev, as well as the corvette Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov. The Russian crew was greeted by sailors of Chinese People's Liberation Army, led by Vice-Admiral Wang Dazhong.Earlier in July, Russia and China conducted joint naval drills in Sea of Japan dubbed North/Interaction – 2023. According to Chinese media, Moscow and Beijing have held at least 45 joint military drills over the past decade, with 20 having been exclusively bilateral exercises.
Watch Russian Pacific Fleet Welcomed to Qingdao Port by Chinese Navy

Russia and China are stalwart allies, often holding joint naval drills to maintain security and peace in the Asia-Pacific region.
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published footage showing three Pacific Fleet vessels entering the Chinese port of Qingdao.
The video shows two anti-submarine warships, Admiral Tributs and Admiral Panteleev, as well as the corvette Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov. The Russian crew was greeted by sailors of Chinese People’s Liberation Army, led by Vice-Admiral Wang Dazhong.
Earlier in July, Russia and China conducted joint naval drills in Sea of Japan dubbed North/Interaction – 2023. According to Chinese media, Moscow and Beijing have held at least 45 joint military drills over the past decade, with 20 having been exclusively bilateral exercises.
