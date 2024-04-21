https://sputnikglobe.com/20240421/us-pumping-ukraine-with-weapons-to-protract-war-up-till-last-ukrainian---moscow-1118039648.html
The United States is prepared to pour weapons into Ukraine as long as necessary and spare no Ukrainian lives to make sure that its proxy continues fighting Russia, including via terrorist attacks and killings of journalists, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
"The ruling elites in the US, regardless of party affiliation, are ready to arm the regime in Kiev so that it will be able to fight up till the last Ukrainian and continue, among other things, terrorist attacks on civilian targets on Russian territory, sabotage attacks and killing journalists," the ministry said in a statement. The White House is no longer counting on a "mythical Ukrainian victory," but wants the Ukrainian army to hold out at least until the presidential election in the US, in order not to ruin the image of US President Joe Biden, the ministry noted. On Saturday, the US House of Representatives passed a bill that would unlock $60.84 billion in Ukraine-related aid, if approved by the Senate.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is prepared to pour weapons into Ukraine as long as necessary and spare no Ukrainian lives to make sure that its proxy continues fighting Russia, including via terrorist attacks and killings of journalists, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
"The ruling elites in the US, regardless of party affiliation, are ready to arm the regime in Kiev so that it will be able to fight up till the last Ukrainian and continue, among other things, terrorist attacks on civilian targets on Russian territory, sabotage attacks and killing journalists," the ministry said in a statement.
The White House is no longer counting on a "mythical Ukrainian victory," but wants the Ukrainian army
to hold out at least until the presidential election in the US, in order not to ruin the image of US President Joe Biden, the ministry noted.
"The actions of the US, as a de facto party to the conflict, will be unconditionally and decisively rebuffed, and Washington's ever-deeper plunge into hybrid warfare against Russia will turn out to be as loud and humiliating of a fiasco for the United States as it was in Vietnam and Afghanistan. In any case, the feverish attempts to save [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky's neo-Nazi regime are doomed to failure. The goals and objectives of the special military operation will be fully achieved," the ministry added.
On Saturday, the US House of Representatives passed a bill that would unlock $60.84 billion in Ukraine-related aid
, if approved by the Senate.