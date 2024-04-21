https://sputnikglobe.com/20240421/us-senate-ready-to-vote-in-support-of-military-aid-to-ukraine-israel-on-tuesday-1118036880.html
US Senate Ready to Vote in Support of Military Aid to Ukraine, Israel on Tuesday
The US Senate will vote on Tuesday on bills to aid allies, including Ukraine, as well as on an initiative to seize Russian assets, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said.
"The Senate stands ready to take the next step on the national security supplemental. The House at long last approved funding for Ukraine, Israel, Indo-Pacific, & humanitarian assistance. And the Senate locked in an agreement to finish the work with the first vote on Tuesday," Schumer said on X on Saturday. Another batch of US military assistance to Kiev will further enrich the United States, while ruining Ukraine and killing Ukrainians, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. The US will also have to answer in the event of confiscating Russian sovereign assets, he said, adding that the move would hurt the United States’ image abroad.On Saturday, the US House of Representatives passed legislation to provide aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, as well as to transfer frozen Russian sovereign assets to Ukraine and ban TikTok unless it severs ties to its Chinese parent company.
"The Senate stands ready to take the next step on the national security supplemental. The House at long last approved funding for Ukraine, Israel, Indo-Pacific, & humanitarian assistance. And the Senate locked in an agreement to finish the work with the first vote on Tuesday," Schumer said on X on Saturday.
Another batch of US military assistance to Kiev
will further enrich the United States, while ruining Ukraine and killing Ukrainians, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. The US will also have to answer in the event of confiscating Russian sovereign assets, he said, adding that the move would hurt the United States’ image abroad.
On Saturday, the US House of Representatives passed legislation to provide aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, as well as to transfer frozen Russian sovereign assets to Ukraine and ban TikTok unless it severs ties to its Chinese parent company.