At Least 180 Bodies Discovered in Mass Grave at Hospital in Gaza’s Khan Yunis – Reports
The bodies of 180 people have been found by Palestinian emergency services in a mass grave at the Nasser Medical Complex in the southern Gazan city of Khan Yunis, Al Jazeera broadcaster has reported.
The bodies, including those of elderly women and children, were discovered in the hospital courtyard over the weekend, the report read. On April 7, the Israeli troops have withdrawn from the city with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant saying that the Israel Defense Forces eliminated Palestinian movement Hamas as a military structure in the city. Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip after Hamas attacked the Jewish state on October 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Over 34,000 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities.
At Least 180 Bodies Discovered in Mass Grave at Hospital in Gaza’s Khan Yunis – Reports

05:01 GMT 22.04.2024
Palestinians use a road in front of damaged buildings in Khan Yunis
Palestinians use a road in front of damaged buildings in Khan Yunis - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2024
© AFP 2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The bodies of 180 people have been found by Palestinian emergency services in a mass grave at the Nasser Medical Complex in the southern Gazan city of Khan Yunis, Al Jazeera broadcaster has reported.
The bodies, including those of elderly women and children, were discovered in the hospital courtyard over the weekend, the report read.
On April 7, the Israeli troops have withdrawn from the city with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant saying that the Israel Defense Forces eliminated Palestinian movement Hamas as a military structure in the city.
Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip after Hamas attacked the Jewish state on October 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Over 34,000 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities.
