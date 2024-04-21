International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240421/israeli-military-chief-approves-plans-for-continued-war-in-gaza-1118045510.html
Israeli Military Chief Approves Plans for Continued War in Gaza
Israeli Military Chief Approves Plans for Continued War in Gaza
Sputnik International
Israel's military chief of staff Herzi Halevi approved on Sunday plans for the continuation of the Israeli war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
2024-04-21T18:05+0000
2024-04-21T18:05+0000
world
israel
gaza strip
rafah
israel defense forces (idf)
hamas
middle east
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/09/1117826371_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_14fcb42bffe2dc2f9cd3d69cac12ccb7.jpg
"Today (Sun), the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi held a situational assessment and approval of plans for the continuation of the war in the Southern Command," the IDF said on social media. The Israeli army has been looking to expand its Gaza offensive to the southern city of Rafah, where many of the enclave’s 2.4 million population have sought shelter in the past months. Israel launched a ground invasion of Gaza after Hamas attacked the Jewish state on October 7, killing some 1,200 people and abducting over 200. The health ministry in Gaza estimates that more than 34,000 people have been killed in the Israeli onslaught and close to 77,000 others have been injured.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240421/netanyahu-vows-to-target-hamas-with-painful-strikes-in-coming-days-1118044458.html
israel
gaza strip
rafah
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/09/1117826371_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a6cd2b95d53cfd877d50ae674f03e7e9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaza war, gaza strip, israel, hamas, israel-hamas conflict, israel-palestine tensions, israel defense forces (idf)
gaza war, gaza strip, israel, hamas, israel-hamas conflict, israel-palestine tensions, israel defense forces (idf)

Israeli Military Chief Approves Plans for Continued War in Gaza

18:05 GMT 21.04.2024
© AFP 2023Journalists film from atop a damaged building facing the ravaged building of Al-Salam hospital in Khan Yunis
Journalists film from atop a damaged building facing the ravaged building of Al-Salam hospital in Khan Yunis - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2024
© AFP 2023
Subscribe
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israel's military chief of staff Herzi Halevi approved on Sunday plans for the continuation of the Israeli war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
"Today (Sun), the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi held a situational assessment and approval of plans for the continuation of the war in the Southern Command," the IDF said on social media.
The Israeli army has been looking to expand its Gaza offensive to the southern city of Rafah, where many of the enclave’s 2.4 million population have sought shelter in the past months.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2024
World
Netanyahu Vows to Target Hamas With 'Painful Strikes' in Coming Days
14:46 GMT
Israel launched a ground invasion of Gaza after Hamas attacked the Jewish state on October 7, killing some 1,200 people and abducting over 200. The health ministry in Gaza estimates that more than 34,000 people have been killed in the Israeli onslaught and close to 77,000 others have been injured.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала