Iranian President Raisi Arrives in Pakistan on 3-Day Official Visit - Islamabad
Iranian President Raisi Arrives in Pakistan on 3-Day Official Visit - Islamabad
Sputnik International
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has arrived on a three-day state visit to Pakistan's capital of Islamabad, his first foreign trip during Iran's new calendar year, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
world
ebrahim raisi
pakistan
iran
islamabad
pakistani foreign ministry
"Iranian President H.E. Dr. Ebrahim Raisi arrives in Islamabad on a 3 day visit. He was accorded a warm welcome at Islamabad Airport. He was received by Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran, Ambassador Mudassir Tipu," the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on X. Raisi is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, the ministry added. The high-level visit is aimed at increasing the volume of bilateral trade to $10 billion as well as developing regional and global cooperation, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Monday, adding that during the visit, Iranian and Pakistani officials are expected to sign a number of documents in the fields of trade, health, economy, security, judiciary and agriculture. The Iranian president is scheduled to meet with his Pakistani counterpart Asif Ali Zardari, the news agency reported. Pakistani authorities decided to rename Islamabad's new 11th Avenue as Iran Avenue to symbolize brotherly solidarity with Iran, in a move designed to coincide with Raisi's visit, Pakistani news outlet The News reported on Monday, adding that the decision was approved by the cabinet on Sunday. Raisi will be the first head of state to visit Pakistan since a new government was formed in the South Asian country earlier this year.
pakistan
iran
islamabad
iranian president raisi, ebrahim raisi, pakistan's capital of islamabad
iranian president raisi, ebrahim raisi, pakistan's capital of islamabad

Iranian President Raisi Arrives in Pakistan on 3-Day Official Visit - Islamabad

09:15 GMT 22.04.2024
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has arrived on a three-day state visit to Pakistan's capital of Islamabad, his first foreign trip during Iran's new calendar year, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
"Iranian President H.E. Dr. Ebrahim Raisi arrives in Islamabad on a 3 day visit. He was accorded a warm welcome at Islamabad Airport. He was received by Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada and Pakistan's Ambassador to Iran, Ambassador Mudassir Tipu," the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on X.
Raisi is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, the ministry added.
"President Raisi has an extensive programme in Pakistan reflecting depth and breadth of Pakistan-Iran ties. He will meet the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Senate and Speaker, National Assembly. He will also visit Lahore and Karachi and meet with the provincial leadership," Islamabad said.
The high-level visit is aimed at increasing the volume of bilateral trade to $10 billion as well as developing regional and global cooperation, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Monday, adding that during the visit, Iranian and Pakistani officials are expected to sign a number of documents in the fields of trade, health, economy, security, judiciary and agriculture.
The Iranian president is scheduled to meet with his Pakistani counterpart Asif Ali Zardari, the news agency reported.
Pakistani authorities decided to rename Islamabad's new 11th Avenue as Iran Avenue to symbolize brotherly solidarity with Iran, in a move designed to coincide with Raisi's visit, Pakistani news outlet The News reported on Monday, adding that the decision was approved by the cabinet on Sunday.
Raisi will be the first head of state to visit Pakistan since a new government was formed in the South Asian country earlier this year.
