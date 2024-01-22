https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/foreign-ministers-of-pakistan-iran-agree-to-return-ambassadors-to-duties-1116311043.html
Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Iran Agree to Return Ambassadors to Duties

The foreign ministers of Pakistan and Iran reached an agreement on the return of countries' ambassadors to their duties by January 26, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
"Following the telephone conversation between the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, it has been mutually agreed that ambassadors of both countries may return to their respective posts by 26 January 2024," the statement said. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will visit Pakistan on January 29 at the invitation of Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, the ministry said.On January 16, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles and drones at Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, saying it was targeting a base of the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group, which claimed responsibility for a deadly attack at a police station in Iran in December. Pakistan condemned Iran's strikes and recalled its ambassador from Iran, also saying the Iranian ambassador could no longer work in Pakistan.Two days later, Pakistan carried out overnight precision strikes against "terrorist hideouts" in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Pakistan respects Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity and carried out the strikes with the sole purpose of defending its own security and national interests, echoing the tone of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's statement following the IRGC strikes.
