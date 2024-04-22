https://sputnikglobe.com/20240422/russia-to-hold-business-dialogues-with-china-iran-india-africa-at-spief-2024-1118052969.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is scheduled to hold bilateral business dialogues with a number of countries, including China, Iran, India and African states, at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2024, according to the forum's program published on Monday.
"Eleven bilateral business events in the format of business dialogues with foreign partners from Abkhazia, Azerbaijan, Africa, Venezuela, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Oman, as well as EAEU–ASEAN meetings are planned to discuss global and pressing issues of international cooperation in 2024," the program read.
The main SPIEF 2024
business program is divided into four thematic parts, corresponding to the key purpose of the forum, namely, "to maintain the global balance of power and build a multipolar international system," the organizers said in the program.
"The track 'Transition to a Multipolar World Economy' will include sessions and panel discussions on the effectiveness of preserving the economic, industrial and energy sovereignty of countries. The second thematic block of the business programme entitled 'Goals and Objectives of Russia’s New Economic Cycle' is dedicated to the key drivers of economic growth," the program said.
The third thematic block, "Technologies Ensuring Leadership," will be devoted to digital technology development suitable for different economic sectors, while the fourth track will evaluate on such topics as art, demography, education, culture and sports and their role in the economic development.
The 2024 SPIEF will take place from June 5-8.