Russian Troops Improving Positions During Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

The Russian troops have been improving their positions along the front line, the Kremlin spokesperson said Monday in a comment on a new Ukraine aid package that passed the US Congress over the weekend.

2024-04-22T11:36+0000

"The Russian armed forces involved in the special military operation have been improving their positions, and the general dynamic is absolutely clear to everyone," Dmitry Peskov told reporters. The spokesperson added that the passage of the $61-billion aid package by the House of Representatives would have no significant impact on facts on the ground. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he hoped the upper house of Congress would have a vote on the bill as soon as Tuesday before it is sent to the president's desk for signing. Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner said the United States could resume military supplies to Ukraine by the end of next week.

