https://sputnikglobe.com/20240422/russias-lavrov-discusses-security-with-nicaraguas-presidential-envoy---foreign-ministry-1118066515.html

Russia's Lavrov Discusses Security With Nicaragua's Presidential Envoy - Foreign Ministry

Russia's Lavrov Discusses Security With Nicaragua's Presidential Envoy - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov has discussed issues pertaining to security with Laureano Ortega Murillo, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's Special Representative for Cooperation with Russia.

2024-04-22T23:43+0000

2024-04-22T23:43+0000

2024-04-22T23:43+0000

world

sergey lavrov

daniel ortega

russia

nicaragua

russian foreign ministry

russian security council

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/16/1118066356_0:47:900:553_1920x0_80_0_0_096619d5cd41385266c3a3d0c6a1e8d2.jpg

"It is good to see you together with your team. As far as I understand, many structures of the government and armed forces are present here. Issues pertaining to security are of particular importance today, given the processes unfolding in the world in the environment when our Western counterparts, led by the Americans, want to prove to everyone that they have the right to decide everything and manage everything," Lavrov told a meeting with Murillo on Monday. The Russian minister added that "history is inevitably moving forward" and that "the unipolar world is ending." The Russian official also wished the Nicaraguan delegation success at the 12th international meeting of high representatives for security issues, which will take place in St. Petersburg. The 12th international meeting of high representatives for security issues will be held under the auspices of the Russian Security Council in St. Petersburg from Tuesday to Thursday. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will be representing Russia at the meeting. The meeting has been held under the auspices of the Russian Security Council since 2010.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/what-sahel-russian-troops-replace-french-in-niger-1117896062.html

russia

nicaragua

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia nicaragua ties, world security, laureano ortega murillo, laureano ortega murillo in russia, nicaraguan president daniel ortega special representative for cooperation with russia, international meeting of high representatives for security issues in st petersburg