Russia's Lavrov Discusses Security With Nicaragua's Presidential Envoy - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed issues pertaining to security with Laureano Ortega Murillo, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's Special Representative for Cooperation with Russia, according to a transcript of the conversation published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.
"It is good to see you together with your team. As far as I understand, many structures of the government and armed forces are present here. Issues pertaining to security are of particular importance today, given the processes unfolding in the world in the environment when our Western counterparts, led by the Americans, want to prove to everyone that they have the right to decide everything and manage everything," Lavrov told a meeting with Murillo on Monday.
The Russian minister added that "history is inevitably moving forward" and that "the unipolar world is ending."
"New centers of power have emerged, including such structures as BRICS, SCO [the Shanghai Cooperation Organization], CELAC [the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States] and the African Union. There is no doubt that the days of colonialism and neocolonialism are passing. Latin America and the Caribbean will become one of the major centers of a multipolar world order," Lavrov said.
The Russian official also wished the Nicaraguan delegation success at the 12th international meeting of high representatives for security issues, which will take place in St. Petersburg.
The 12th international meeting of high representatives for security issues will be held under the auspices of the Russian Security Council in St. Petersburg from Tuesday to Thursday. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will be representing Russia at the meeting. The meeting has been held under the auspices of the Russian Security Council since 2010.