International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240422/world-military-expenditure-reaches-all-time-high-of-2443bln-in-2023---sipri-1118048488.html
World Military Expenditure Reaches All-Time High of $2,443Bln in 2023 - SIPRI
World Military Expenditure Reaches All-Time High of $2,443Bln in 2023 - SIPRI
Sputnik International
Global military expenditure increased by 6.8% in 2023 year-over-year and reached a new record high of $2,443 billion, according to new data of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.
2024-04-22T04:14+0000
2024-04-22T04:14+0000
military
stockholm international peace research institute (sipri)
us
russia
china
ukraine
military expenditure
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116468594_63:0:3704:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_48d97531aa0d34bf61a030ea158538ea.jpg
"World military expenditure rose for the ninth consecutive year to an all-time high of $2,443 billion," SIPRI said.Moreover, military expenditure increased in all five of the geographical regions defined by SIPRI, the institute added.The US remained the world's biggest military spender with a 37% share of the world total and $916 billion spent in 2023. It is followed by China with a 12% share and an estimated $296 billion spent on the military and Russia with a 4.5% share and an estimated $109 billion spent on defense last year, which represents a 24% increase compared to 2022. Ukraine, the eighth largest spender in 2023, increased its military spending by 51% year-over-year to $64.8 billion, which is 58% of the country's total government spending.The Middle East has seen a 9% surge in military spending, with Israel's spending growing by 24% to $27.5 billion amid its operation in the Gaza Strip, the institute added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221226/how-big-is-the-us-defense-budget-1105802572.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/global-military-expenditure-reaches-new-record-high-of-2240-billion-in-2022--1109785056.html
russia
china
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116468594_518:0:3249:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4aa75ba7c2a9a94b5b9c2191dfeb239d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world military expenditure, how much money does military industry have, world military expenses, stockholm international peace research institute military expedition research, world military expenditure 2023
world military expenditure, how much money does military industry have, world military expenses, stockholm international peace research institute military expedition research, world military expenditure 2023

World Military Expenditure Reaches All-Time High of $2,443Bln in 2023 - SIPRI

04:14 GMT 22.04.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the mediabankRomanian tanks TR-85M1 "Bizonul" and American main battle tank M1A1 Abrams at the US and Romania joint military exercise within operation Atlantic Resolve in Romania.
Romanian tanks TR-85M1 Bizonul and American main battle tank M1A1 Abrams at the US and Romania joint military exercise within operation Atlantic Resolve in Romania. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Global military expenditure increased by 6.8% in 2023 year-over-year and reached a new record high of $2,443 billion, with the three largest spenders being the US, China and Russia, according to new data published on Monday by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
"World military expenditure rose for the ninth consecutive year to an all-time high of $2,443 billion," SIPRI said.
Moreover, military expenditure increased in all five of the geographical regions defined by SIPRI, the institute added.
How Huge is US Defense Budget? - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2022
Multimedia
How Big is the US Defense Budget?
26 December 2022, 17:12 GMT
The US remained the world's biggest military spender with a 37% share of the world total and $916 billion spent in 2023. It is followed by China with a 12% share and an estimated $296 billion spent on the military and Russia with a 4.5% share and an estimated $109 billion spent on defense last year, which represents a 24% increase compared to 2022.
Ukraine, the eighth largest spender in 2023, increased its military spending by 51% year-over-year to $64.8 billion, which is 58% of the country's total government spending.
us military spending cover - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2023
Military
Global Military Expenditure Hits New Record High of $2.24 Trillion in 2022
24 April 2023, 03:44 GMT
The Middle East has seen a 9% surge in military spending, with Israel's spending growing by 24% to $27.5 billion amid its operation in the Gaza Strip, the institute added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала