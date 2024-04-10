https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/delays-problems-plague-us-navy-new-ships-upkeep-despite-2bln-boost-1117856290.html

Delays, Problems Plague US Navy New Ships, Upkeep Despite $2Bln Boost

Delays, Problems Plague US Navy New Ships, Upkeep Despite $2Bln Boost

Sputnik International

The US Navy's shipbuilding program is being seriously delayed by "gross inefficiencies and problems" despite an additional expenditure of almost $2 billion that had been approved to solve the issues, US House Defense Appropriations Subcommittee Chair Ken Calvert said on Wednesday.

2024-04-10T18:42+0000

2024-04-10T18:42+0000

2024-04-10T18:42+0000

military

us

navy

defense department

us navy

military expenditure

us military

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117212736_0:0:3067:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_976e41e5a9ae368266c61180a3a4c80e.jpg

"My concern [is] regarding the nearly $2 billion requested for completing ship construction that was previously funded," Calvert said. "In a time of constrained budgets, this reflects the gross inefficiencies and problems in our shipbuilding program." Issues plaguing the shipbuilding and maintenance programs included lack of experienced manpower at public shipyards, inconsistent demand signals from the Defense Department and successive administrations and government paperwork delays, Calvert said. The almost $2 billion extra expenditure "is a historic level of traditional funding that represents cost overruns driven by schedule delays and poor program execution. ...The committee continues to see the Navy spend every cent appropriated for ship maintenance but complete fewer capabilities than forecasted," Calvert also said. The Navy's capabilities and capacity were being further eroded by the maintenance delays that plagued the fleet, Calvert added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/pentagons-wasteful-spending-eats-away-at-us-defense-capability-1117195799.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

how much does the us spend on militray, military spending in america, is the us military underfunded, hoe expensive is us military, us navy funding