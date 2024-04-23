https://sputnikglobe.com/20240423/lack-of-us-response-to-israeli-attacks-against-iran-may-boomerang-us-embassies-1118081125.html
Lack of US Response to Israeli Attacks Against Iran May Boomerang US Embassies
The US failing to condemn the Israeli attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria puts its own embassy in Ukraine at risk of Russian attack, former security policy analyst for the Secretary of Defense told radio Sputnik on Monday.
On Saturday, Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told US media the Biden administration was considering sending more US “non-combat” troops to Ukraine. He noted they would be “subject to the same travel restrictions as all embassy employees.”
Russia could theoretically use the same justification Israel used to attack Iran's embassy in Syria to attack the US embassy in Kiev, Michael Maloof, a former security policy analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, told Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Monday.
“The fact that the Israelis attacked a consulate, a diplomatic facility, sets a whole new proposition in the conduct of foreign policy for all countries," he said.
On April 1, Israel attacked the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, marking an act of war against two sovereign nations at once: Iran and Syria. Two days later, the United States, France and Britain opposed a Russian-drafted statement crafted to condemn the attack. When Iran responded to the attack two weeks later, it said it may have been avoided if the UN had issued a condemnation of the attack.
“By extension, if we start sending more of our ODC people - our Office of Defense Cooperation people, which are essentially our Defense Intelligence Agency people, into the embassy in Kiev, does that become fair game for Moscow as a consequence of precedent that was set by Israel and basically supported by the US?”
There has been no indication by Russia that it would target diplomatic facilities. NATO mercenaries operating under the guise of volunteers
have already been killed in Russian advances in Kharkov amid the special military operation.
Russia has repeatedly warned the West against further escalation, warning that US military personnel operating in Ukraine are legitimate military targets
.
The West’s support of Israel’s attack on the Iranian consulate showcases how willing they are to flaunt international law and put its assets at risk to maintain its control of the world.
“I think what we’re seeing is a desperation on the part of the West now in trying to reestablish its supremacy and it’s failing at every turn and it’s pathetic,” Maloof said.
“This was a very serious breach of international conventions, Geneva Conventions. And whether you have adversarial relationships in your country or not, those conventions have been respected,” he added.
Embassies are considered sovereign ground of the countries they represent, and an attack is considered a violation of that nation's sovereignty.
At press time, Israel has only responded to Iran with a drone attack that, according to the Iranian foreign minister, caused no damage or casualties
. Iranian leadership has indicated it has no plans to respond to that attack.
On Tuesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned Israel that if it makes “a mistake” and attacks Iran, “it is not clear whether anything will remain of [the Israeli] regime.”