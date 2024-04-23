https://sputnikglobe.com/20240423/moldovan-participants-of-congress-in-moscow-being-detained-at-chisinau-airport---lawmaker-1118066665.html

Moldovan Participants of Congress in Moscow Being Detained at Chisinau Airport - Lawmaker

Passengers who participated in the congress of Moldovan politicians and public figures supporting Moldova's accession to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are being detained at the Chisinau airport.

On Sunday, a congress of Moldovan politicians and public figures supporting Moldova's accession to the EAEU was held in Moscow, at which an announcement was made about the creation a joint electoral bloc dubbed "Pobeda" (Victory). The bloc includes the parties Sor, Sansa, Victorie, Revival, and Power of Moldovan Unity and Accord. Some passengers detained at the airport felt sick and required medical attention, Sor party leader Ilan Shor said later in the day. He also accused the Moldovan president of trying to put pressure on those who have a different point of view and said that "Sandu violates the constitutional rights of Moldovan citizens" and commits "complete lawlessness.""This should not go unpunished," he added.Later in the day, Irina Lozovan from the Revival Party told journalists that airport border guards had started allowing the detained delegates to pass, but without explaining the reasons for their detention. Meanwhile, the leader of the Revival Party, Natalia Parasca, was detained and taken from the airport to the office of the Moldovan Security and Intelligence Service for an interrogation, the party told Sputnik. The top Moldovan court last week gave the green light for the referendum on Moldova's EU accession bid. Moldova applied for EU membership in March 2022 and was granted EU candidate status in June 2022. In December 2023, EU leaders decided to open accession negotiations.

