Nearly 13% of US Households Face Lack of Food - Reports

A growing number of Americans are struggling to feed themselves and 12.8% of households face lack of food, Newsweek said on Tuesday, citing US Department of Agriculture (USDA) data.
Some 17 million US households faced problems to obtain enough food in 2022 due to lack of resources, the report said. Those most affected by food insecurity were single parent and ethnic minorities households as well as families with children. Such a development may become a serious problem for President Joe Biden in light of the upcoming presidential election in November, according to the report.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A growing number of Americans are struggling to feed themselves and 12.8% of households face lack of food, Newsweek said on Tuesday, citing US Department of Agriculture (USDA) data.
In 2019 and 2020, 10.8% of households were struggling to get food. The percentage share decreased to 10.2% in 2021, but began to rise again in 2022 and the upward trend continues.
Such a development may become a serious problem for President Joe Biden
in light of the upcoming presidential election in November, according to the report.