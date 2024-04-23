International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240423/nearly-13-of-us-households-face-lack-of-food---reports-1118077054.html
Nearly 13% of US Households Face Lack of Food - Reports
Nearly 13% of US Households Face Lack of Food - Reports
Sputnik International
A growing number of Americans are struggling to feed themselves and 12.8% of households face lack of food, Newsweek said on Tuesday, citing US Department of Agriculture (USDA) data.
2024-04-23T15:50+0000
2024-04-23T15:50+0000
americas
us
joe biden
us department of agriculture (usda)
food shortages
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/17/1118077179_0:0:3640:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bb0591bc4b53996281ed42475e617ac5.jpg
Some 17 million US households faced problems to obtain enough food in 2022 due to lack of resources, the report said. Those most affected by food insecurity were single parent and ethnic minorities households as well as families with children. Such a development may become a serious problem for President Joe Biden in light of the upcoming presidential election in November, according to the report.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231124/americans-face-mounting-food-insecurity-amid-rising-inflation-and-soaring-prices-1115195199.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/17/1118077179_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_459babf9908c9d5c014e675b293e0cf6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lack of food in us, lack of food in america, food shartage in us, food insecurity in america, malnurishment in america
lack of food in us, lack of food in america, food shartage in us, food insecurity in america, malnurishment in america

Nearly 13% of US Households Face Lack of Food - Reports

15:50 GMT 23.04.2024
© AP Photo / Tony DejakA customer walks past empty shelves at Heinen's Fine Foods store, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Pepper Pike, Ohio
A customer walks past empty shelves at Heinen's Fine Foods store, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Pepper Pike, Ohio - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2024
© AP Photo / Tony Dejak
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A growing number of Americans are struggling to feed themselves and 12.8% of households face lack of food, Newsweek said on Tuesday, citing US Department of Agriculture (USDA) data.
Some 17 million US households faced problems to obtain enough food in 2022 due to lack of resources, the report said.
Those most affected by food insecurity were single parent and ethnic minorities households as well as families with children.
Volunteers fill up grocery carts with food for distribution into drive through vehicles at the St. Mary's Food Bank Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Phoenix - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2023
Americas
Americans Face Mounting Food Insecurity Amid Rising Inflation and Soaring Prices
24 November 2023, 18:57 GMT

In 2019 and 2020, 10.8% of households were struggling to get food. The percentage share decreased to 10.2% in 2021, but began to rise again in 2022 and the upward trend continues.

Such a development may become a serious problem for President Joe Biden in light of the upcoming presidential election in November, according to the report.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала