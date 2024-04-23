https://sputnikglobe.com/20240423/ukraine-has-lost-almost-half-million-soldiers-since-beginning-of-special-military-operation---1118071924.html
Ukraine Has Lost Almost Half Million Soldiers Since Beginning of Special Military Operation - Shoigu
Ukraine has lost almost half a million soldiers since the beginning of the special military operation in 2022, Russian Defense Ministry Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
Ukraine has lost almost half a million soldiers since the beginning of the special military operation in 2022, Russian Defense Ministry Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.According to him, the Kiev regime failed to achieve its goals in the counteroffensive prepared by NATO instructors. The Russian military will more intensively target Ukrainian logistic centers and storage facilities storing Western weapons, the minister said."We will increase the intensity of strikes against logistics centers and storage bases for Western weapons," Shoigu said.Where WIll US Aid to Ukraine Go?Most of the $61 billion assistance package that the United States allocated to Ukraine will finance the US military industry, Sergei Shoigu said.The Russian military industry will continue to increase the production of weapons and military equipment in proportion to the threats posed by the United States and its allies, the minister added.New Weapons of Russian MilitaryThe Russian Army will receive the first units of new-generation anti-aircraft systems, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said. "This year the troops will receive: the first units of the new-generation S-500 anti-aircraft missile system in two modifications – long-range anti-aircraft missile systems and missile defense systems; S-400, S-300V4, Buk-M3, Tor-M2U anti-aircraft missile systems; and new-generation radar stations," Shoigu said.NATO Troops Near Russian BordersNATO has deployed up to 33,000 servicepeople, about 300 tanks and more than 800 other types of armored vehicles near borders of Russia, the Russian defense minister said.Shoigu also said that NATO drills involving up to 90,000 servicepeople are taking place right now, and the exercises are mimicking supposed impending Russian aggression.The Russian minister also said that the alliance is trying to strengthen its activity in the Arctic, while Sweden’s accession to NATO has increased tensions."Sweden's entry into the North Atlantic Alliance in early March has increased military and political tensions in the Western and Northwestern strategic directions," Shoigu said.
10:11 GMT 23.04.2024 (Updated: 10:43 GMT 23.04.2024)
The Russian armed forces have the initiative along the entire contact line and are pushing the enemy away from the occupied borders, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting of the Defense Ministry's board.
"In total, the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to almost half a million military personnel since the beginning of the special military operation," Shoigu told a Defense Ministry meeting.
According to him, the Kiev regime failed to achieve its goals in the counteroffensive prepared by NATO instructors.
"Our servicemen have dispelled the myth about the superiority of Western weapons," the minister noted.
The Russian military
will more intensively target Ukrainian logistic centers and storage facilities storing Western weapons, the minister said.
"We will increase the intensity of strikes against logistics centers and storage bases for Western weapons," Shoigu said.
Where WIll US Aid to Ukraine Go?
Most of the $61 billion assistance package that the United States allocated to Ukraine will finance the US military industry, Sergei Shoigu said.
"Washington intends to allocate almost $61 billion to the Kiev regime to prevent the collapse of the Ukrainian armed forces. Most of the allocations will finance the military industry of the United States. The US authorities cynically declare that Ukrainians will die for their interests in the fight against Russia," Shoigu said.
The Russian military industry will continue to increase the production of weapons and military equipment in proportion to the threats posed by the United States and its allies, the minister added.
New Weapons of Russian Military
The Russian Army will receive the first units of new-generation anti-aircraft systems, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.
"This year the troops will receive: the first units of the new-generation S-500 anti-aircraft missile
system in two modifications – long-range anti-aircraft missile systems and missile defense systems; S-400, S-300V4, Buk-M3, Tor-M2U anti-aircraft missile systems; and new-generation radar stations," Shoigu said.
NATO Troops Near Russian Borders
NATO has deployed up to 33,000 servicepeople, about 300 tanks and more than 800 other types of armored vehicles near borders of Russia, the Russian defense minister said.
"Today, the grouping of NATO reinforcement troops near our borders numbers up to 33,000 people, about 300 tanks and more than 800 other armored combat vehicles," Shoigu said.
Shoigu also said that NATO drills involving up to 90,000 servicepeople are taking place right now, and the exercises are mimicking supposed impending Russian aggression.
The Russian minister also said that the alliance is trying to strengthen its activity in the Arctic, while Sweden’s accession to NATO has increased tensions
.
"Sweden's entry into the North Atlantic Alliance in early March has increased military and political tensions in the Western and Northwestern strategic directions," Shoigu said.