US Congressman Says Facing $500 Fine for Sharing Video of Lawmakers Waving Ukrainian Flag

US Congressman Thomas Massie said he faces a $500 fine for posting a video of US House lawmakers waving Ukrainian flags during a passage vote on a nearly $61bln Ukraine-related funding bill.
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - US Congressman Thomas Massie said on Tuesday that he faces a $500 fine for posting a video to social media of US House lawmakers waving Ukrainian flags during a passage vote on a bill with nearly $61 billion in Ukraine-related funding.
On Saturday, the US House of Representatives passed a series of foreign aid bills, including funds for Ukraine, Israel, and Indo-Pacific partners, totaling approximately $95 billion in funding. Some House lawmakers cheered and waved Ukrainian flags on the House floor during a passage vote, drawing criticism from numerous Republican colleagues.
“Instead of fining democrats for waving flags, the House Sergeant at Arms just called and said I will be fined $500 if I don’t delete this video post. [US House Speaker] Mike Johnson really wants to memory hole this betrayal of America,” Massie said in a statement via social media platform X.
Users replied to Massie’s post, offering to crowdfund $500 to pay the fine. However, Johnson said in reply that Massie would not be fined, following a conversation with the House Sergeant at Arms.
The House of Representatives’ rules prohibit members from recording or broadcasting material on the chamber floor. Johnson also chastised members who waved Ukrainian flags for violating House decorum rules.
US Congresswoman Kat Cammack said that she is working on legislation to prohibit the display of foreign flags on the House floor in the future.