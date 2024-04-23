https://sputnikglobe.com/20240423/us-congressman-says-facing-500-fine-for-sharing-video-of-lawmakers-waving-ukrainian-flag-1118082014.html

US Congressman Says Facing $500 Fine for Sharing Video of Lawmakers Waving Ukrainian Flag

US Congressman Says Facing $500 Fine for Sharing Video of Lawmakers Waving Ukrainian Flag

Sputnik International

US Congressman Thomas Massie said he faces a $500 fine for posting a video of US House lawmakers waving Ukrainian flags during a passage vote on a nearly $61bln Ukraine-related funding bill.

2024-04-23T23:48+0000

2024-04-23T23:48+0000

2024-04-23T23:48+0000

americas

us

thomas massie

mike johnson

ukraine

us house

fine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106728/44/1067284421_0:0:3300:1856_1920x0_80_0_0_07777eba04c37efbe14069fa704c9c0e.jpg

On Saturday, the US House of Representatives passed a series of foreign aid bills, including funds for Ukraine, Israel, and Indo-Pacific partners, totaling approximately $95 billion in funding. Some House lawmakers cheered and waved Ukrainian flags on the House floor during a passage vote, drawing criticism from numerous Republican colleagues. Users replied to Massie’s post, offering to crowdfund $500 to pay the fine. However, Johnson said in reply that Massie would not be fined, following a conversation with the House Sergeant at Arms. The House of Representatives’ rules prohibit members from recording or broadcasting material on the chamber floor. Johnson also chastised members who waved Ukrainian flags for violating House decorum rules.US Congresswoman Kat Cammack said that she is working on legislation to prohibit the display of foreign flags on the House floor in the future.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240423/us-houses-support-for-61bln-ukraine-aid-package-criticized-by-51-of-americans---reports-1118079187.html

americas

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us congressman thomas massie ,foreign flags in us congress, us funds dor ukraine, ukraine aid 61 bill, us congressmen fined