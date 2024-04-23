https://sputnikglobe.com/20240423/us-houses-support-for-61bln-ukraine-aid-package-criticized-by-51-of-americans---reports-1118079187.html
51% of Americans Unhappy With Congress Voting $61bn to Ukraine - Reports
A total of 51% of Americans disapprove of the decision by the US House of Representatives to support President Joe Biden's $61 billion aid package for Ukraine, while only 39% think otherwise, Daily Express US reported on Tuesday, citing a poll conducted by the Washington-based Democracy Institute.
As for the US president's policy regarding the Ukraine conflict, 60% of Americans disapprove it versus just 27% who support it, the survey also revealed. The poll has been conducted among 1,500 US voters. The margin of error has not been specified.In a phone call on Monday, Biden assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that his administration would "quickly provide significant new security assistance packages" to Kiev as soon as the Senate passes the national security supplemental and he signs it into law. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the US's new military aid package for Kiev would not change the situation on the battlefield and would only increase Ukraine's military losses.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 51% of Americans disapprove of the decision by the US House of Representatives to support President Joe Biden's $61 billion aid package for Ukraine, while only 39% think otherwise, Daily Express US reported on Tuesday, citing a poll conducted by the Washington-based Democracy Institute.
As for the US president's policy regarding the Ukraine conflict
, 60% of Americans disapprove
it versus just 27% who support it
, the survey also revealed.
The poll has been conducted among 1,500 US voters. The margin of error has not been specified.
Last Saturday, the US House of Representatives passed with strong bipartisan support a $61 billion aid bill for Ukraine and a draft law providing for the confiscation of Russia's frozen sovereign assets. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed his hope that the upper house of Congress would vote on the aid bill as early as Tuesday before sending it to the president's desk.
In a phone call on Monday, Biden assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that his administration would "quickly provide significant new security assistance packages
" to Kiev as soon as the Senate passes the national security supplemental
and he signs it into law.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the US's new military aid package for Kiev would not change the situation on the battlefield
and would only increase Ukraine's military losses.