N. Korea: Battlefield in Ukraine Became 'Graveyard' of Weapons Bragged About by US, NATO

Battlefields in Ukraine have long become a "graveyard" of various weaponry bragged about by the US and NATO, North Korean Vice Foreign Minister in charge of Russian affairs Im Chon Il said.

"The Ukrainian battlefields have long been a 'graveyard' of various weaponry bragged about by the US and the NATO," the official said in a statement published by North Korean state-run news agency KCNA. The North Korean official also called Zelensky a "star acting his part well according to the film script written by the US, rather than president of a country," adding that Zelensky's statements about his will to continue resistance against Russia "cannot but be viewed as sheer hysteria of a 'Don Quixote in the 21st century' utterly ignorant of his opponent."The vice foreign minister also said that any US military aid to Ukraine "can never block the advance of the heroic Russian army and people all out for a sacred war of justice for safeguarding the sovereign rights and security of their country." Last Saturday, the US House of Representatives passed a $61 billion aid bill for Ukraine and a draft law providing for the confiscation of Russia's frozen sovereign assets.

