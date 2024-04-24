https://sputnikglobe.com/20240424/flames-of-dissent-campus-unrest-amid-gaza-war-1118078390.html

Flames of Dissent: Campus Unrest Amid Gaza War

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide array of hot topics around the globe and nationally, including the campus-wide pro-Palestine protests around the country as the Gaza War rages on.

Attorney Steve Gill starts the show to discuss the Trump hush money trial and provides insights on the gag order contempt hearing that took place this morning.Later, Senior Research Fellow George Szamuely analyzes the Congressional aid package, which proposes $95 billion in assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, and analyzes what weaponry the packages could include.The second hour begins with journalist and YouTuber Peter Coffin weighing in on the widespread campus protests related to Palestine, including faculty walkouts at Columbia, and the arrest of students at Columbia and Yale amid explosive debates happening in the media.The show closes with former National Transportation Safety Board official Jamie Finch talking about the FAA's decision to open an investigation into a near miss at JFK airport.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

