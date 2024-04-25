https://sputnikglobe.com/20240425/fallout-of-irans-missile-attack-on-israel-in-pictures-1118108605.html

Fallout of Iran's Missile Attack on Israel in Pictures

Mounting military hostilities in the Middle East escalated after Israel attacked the consular section of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, Syria, in early April. The bombing leveled the diplomatic building and killed seven officers from Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, including two generals.

The world was frozen in anticipation of plausible retaliatory steps by Iran after Israel's headline attack in Damascus, in crude violation of international law.On April 13, Tehran launched its first direct attack on Israeli territory in response to the embassy attack. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched over 300 drones and missiles at Israel in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported. IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israel had intercepted 99% of the aerial targets fired by Iran, including all drones.Explore this photo gallery to get a sneak peek into the aftermath of Iran's attack:

