https://sputnikglobe.com/20240425/fallout-of-irans-missile-attack-on-israel-in-pictures-1118108605.html
Fallout of Iran's Missile Attack on Israel in Pictures
Fallout of Iran's Missile Attack on Israel in Pictures
Mounting military hostilities in the Middle East escalated after Israel attacked the consular section of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, Syria, in early April. The bombing leveled the diplomatic building and killed seven officers from Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, including two generals.
The world was frozen in anticipation of plausible retaliatory steps by Iran after Israel's headline attack in Damascus, in crude violation of international law.On April 13, Tehran launched its first direct attack on Israeli territory in response to the embassy attack. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched over 300 drones and missiles at Israel in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported. IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israel had intercepted 99% of the aerial targets fired by Iran, including all drones.Explore this photo gallery to get a sneak peek into the aftermath of Iran's attack:
Fallout of Iran's Missile Attack on Israel in Pictures

11:20 GMT 25.04.2024
The world was frozen in anticipation of plausible retaliatory steps by Iran after Israel's headline attack in Damascus, in crude violation of international law.
On April 13, Tehran launched its first direct attack on Israeli territory in response to the embassy attack. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched over 300 drones and missiles at Israel in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported.
IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israel had intercepted 99% of the aerial targets fired by Iran, including all drones.
Explore this photo gallery to get a sneak peek into the aftermath of Iran's attack:
© AFP 2023 / Menahem Kahana

A photographer walks near the remains of a missile that landed on the shore of the Dead Sea a week after the missile barrage fired by Iran on April 13.

A photographer walks near the remains of a missile that landed on the shore of the Dead Sea a week after the missile barrage fired by Iran on April 13. - Sputnik International
1/8
© AFP 2023 / Menahem Kahana

A photographer walks near the remains of a missile that landed on the shore of the Dead Sea a week after the missile barrage fired by Iran on April 13.

© AFP 2023 / Oren Ziv

A part of an Iranian ballistic missile laying in an open area near the city of Arad.

A part of an Iranian ballistic missile laying in an open area near the city of Arad. - Sputnik International
2/8
© AFP 2023 / Oren Ziv

A part of an Iranian ballistic missile laying in an open area near the city of Arad.

© AP Photo / Ohad Zwigenberg

A look inside of the intercepted Iranian ballistic missile that fell near the Dead Sea.

A look inside of the intercepted Iranian ballistic missile that fell near the Dead Sea. - Sputnik International
3/8
© AP Photo / Ohad Zwigenberg

A look inside of the intercepted Iranian ballistic missile that fell near the Dead Sea.

© AFP 2023 / Oren Ziv

Israeli plain-clothed military personnel examine a part of a ballistic missile following Iran's April 13 attack.

Israeli plain-clothed military personnel examine a part of a ballistic missile following Iran&#x27;s April 13 attack. - Sputnik International
4/8
© AFP 2023 / Oren Ziv

Israeli plain-clothed military personnel examine a part of a ballistic missile following Iran's April 13 attack.

© AP Photo / Itamar Grinberg

Locals gather around a component from an Iran's ballistic missile intercepted by Israeli air defenses.

Locals gather around a component from an Iran&#x27;s ballistic missile intercepted by Israeli air defenses. - Sputnik International
5/8
© AP Photo / Itamar Grinberg

Locals gather around a component from an Iran's ballistic missile intercepted by Israeli air defenses.

© AP Photo / Ohad Zwigenberg

Parts of the intercepted ballistic missile close to the Dead Sea.

Parts of the intercepted ballistic missile close to the Dead Sea. - Sputnik International
6/8
© AP Photo / Ohad Zwigenberg

Parts of the intercepted ballistic missile close to the Dead Sea.

© AP Photo / Ohad Zwigenberg

A photojournalist looks at an Iranian missile section.

A photojournalist looks at an Iranian missile section. - Sputnik International
7/8
© AP Photo / Ohad Zwigenberg

A photojournalist looks at an Iranian missile section.

© AFP 2023 / Oren Ziv

Israeli military specialists examine an Iranian missile.

Israeli military specialists examine an Iranian missile. - Sputnik International
8/8
© AFP 2023 / Oren Ziv

Israeli military specialists examine an Iranian missile.

