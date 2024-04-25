https://sputnikglobe.com/20240425/first-witness-takes-stand-in-trumps-high-stakes-hush-money-trial-1118097646.html

First Witness Takes Stand in Trump's High Stakes Hush Money Trial

On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss various topics from around the globe, including the ongoing Trump hush money trial amid witness testimonies.

The show begins with political commentator Chris Widener discussing the recent revelations by David Pecker about his alliance with Donald Trump amid the hush money trial.Then, author and activist Robert Fantina provides an in-depth analysis of the ongoing student protests at Columbia University and other institutions, exploring the tensions that escalated as the university's deadline passed without resolution, the threat of deploying the National Guard, and the broader context of campus activism across the United States.The second hour starts with counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon discussing the legal and ethical dimensions of Elon Musk's public dispute with the Australian government over the circulation of a stabbing video on the social media platform X, highlighting the debate over censorship and the responsibilities of digital platforms.The show closes with editor-at-large for Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov examining a range of significant global and domestic issues, including the UK's controversial deportation plan, the US Senate's approval of a substantial aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, and the implications of the proposed TikTok ban.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

