https://sputnikglobe.com/20240425/putin-russia-has-myriad-possibilities-to-launch-new-economic-model-1118112484.html

Putin: Russia Has Myriad Possibilities to Launch New Economic Model

Putin: Russia Has Myriad Possibilities to Launch New Economic Model

Sputnik International

Russia has myriad possibilities, including financial, to establish a new economic model, including financial ones, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

2024-04-25T16:01+0000

2024-04-25T16:01+0000

2024-04-25T16:01+0000

russia

russian economy under sanctions

vladimir putin

russia

russian union of industrialists and entrepreneurs

business

russian economy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1e/1117658607_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_eee50dae8a72ab1efd1f18d9cdf9417d.jpg

"We are talking about broad frontal development of the economy and social sector, the creation in Russia of virtually new sectors and directions in industry, the service sector ... The main thing is that we have all necessary opportunities for the implementation of these and other initiatives. There are all opportunities for the deployment of a new model of economic growth, including solid state resources and the capabilities of our domestic business," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP). The Russian state will continue supporting business in the country, the president added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/russias-gdp-growth-accelerates-to-77-in-february---economic-development-ministry-1117723751.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's economic growth, russian economy, russian economy under sanctions, russia's gdp growth