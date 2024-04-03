International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/russias-gdp-growth-accelerates-to-77-in-february---economic-development-ministry-1117723751.html
Russia's GDP Growth Accelerates to 7.7% in February - Economic Development Ministry
Russia's GDP Growth Accelerates to 7.7% in February - Economic Development Ministry
Sputnik International
The annual GDP growth in Russia has accelerated to 7.7% in February, while the GDP grew by 6% in January-February when compared to the same period last year, the Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday in its estimate.
2024-04-03T18:28+0000
2024-04-03T18:28+0000
russia
economic development ministry
russian economy under sanctions
russian economy
russian ministry of economic development
economy
gdp growth
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/03/1117723903_0:122:3210:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_a00855fe0c664c667ac888e28d9774e7.jpg
"Russia's Economic Development Ministry estimates that GDP in February 2024 was 7.7% year-on-year [more than] a year earlier, after 4.6% [increase] year-on-year in January," the ministry said in a report.The ministry also noted that, in monthly terms, Russia's GDP grew by 0.2% in February alone, excluding the seasonal factor. "Compared to the same month in 2022, the GDP increased by 4.7% (and by 2% in the month of January)", the report also said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240331/sanctions-you-say-russia-becomes-g20s-fifth-fastest-growing-economy-1117673410.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/03/1117723903_240:0:2971:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_90eabff2a92a121d4a4370d691264b39.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian economy, russian gdp growth, russian economy under sanctions, why did sanctions against russia fail, why did russian economy survive
russian economy, russian gdp growth, russian economy under sanctions, why did sanctions against russia fail, why did russian economy survive

Russia's GDP Growth Accelerates to 7.7% in February - Economic Development Ministry

18:28 GMT 03.04.2024
© Sputnik / Alexandr Suhov / Go to the mediabankPeople hold a giant Russian flag during celebrations of the Russia's National Flag Day
People hold a giant Russian flag during celebrations of the Russia's National Flag Day - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2024
© Sputnik / Alexandr Suhov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The annual GDP growth in Russia has accelerated to 7.7% in February, while the GDP grew by 6% in January-February when compared to the same period last year, the Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday in its estimate.
"Russia's Economic Development Ministry estimates that GDP in February 2024 was 7.7% year-on-year [more than] a year earlier, after 4.6% [increase] year-on-year in January," the ministry said in a report.
The ministry also noted that, in monthly terms, Russia's GDP grew by 0.2% in February alone, excluding the seasonal factor. "Compared to the same month in 2022, the GDP increased by 4.7% (and by 2% in the month of January)", the report also said.
Producing jeeps at Taganrog car manufacturing plant in Russia. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2024
Economy
Sanctions You Say? Russia Becomes G20's Fifth Fastest-Growing Economy
31 March, 15:10 GMT

The ministry's forecast for 2024 and 2025 assumes that Russian economy will grow by 2.3%, and by 2.2% in 2026. The spring is when the Russian Ministry of Economic Development normally revises its social and economic forecast for the current year, as well as for the next three years. Per the official data, in 2023 Russia's economy grew by 3.6%.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала